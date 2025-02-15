Trump and Modi Aim to Bolster US-India Ties with Energy and Military Deals

President Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met on Thursday, announcing plans to strengthen US-India relations through increased purchases of American oil and military hardware, including the potential acquisition of F-35 fighter jets by India.

President Trump, following a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, announced that India will significantly increase its purchases of American oil and military hardware . This includes the potential acquisition of the advanced F-35 fighter jet by India. Trump stated that the U.S. will become a leading supplier of oil and gas to India under a new agreement, aiming to reduce the trade deficit between the two nations. He expressed hope that the U.S.

would eventually become India's primary supplier, a position currently held by Russia.The president highlighted the potential growth in energy trade, stating that the U.S. currently ranks as India's fifth-largest oil supplier and second-largest provider of liquefied natural gas (LNG), trailing Qatar. Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri corroborated this, stating that India purchased approximately $15 billion worth of U.S. energy output last year, with a possibility of reaching $25 billion in the near future. Misri also acknowledged that discussions focused on increased energy purchases, which could potentially influence the trade deficit between the two countries.Indian Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri further emphasized the anticipated expansion of energy cooperation during ongoing talks between the U.S. and India. He indicated that Indian oil and gas companies will increase their purchases from the United States as domestic demand, particularly for LNG, rises. However, challenges remain in significantly boosting U.S. oil imports to India. High shipping costs and the incompatibility of certain U.S. crude oil grades with India's refining needs pose significant obstacles. Currently, India's refining sector is primarily geared towards processing crude from West Asia and Russia. While industry sources suggest the possibility of adapting refining equipment to handle American crude oil, the high freight costs pose a greater concern for crude oil imports compared to LNG. Despite the challenges, the potential for increased military and energy cooperation between the U.S. and India presents a significant opportunity for both nations





