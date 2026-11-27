Analysis reveals how Donald Trump and Stephen Miller leverage historical nativist roots to advance a neofascist agenda, shifting American politics beyond traditional xenophobia into systemic authoritarianism.

Donald Trump and Stephen Miller are currently driving a political shift in the United States that historians describe as a neofascist agenda. This modern movement utilizes historical fears and anxieties about immigrants but amplifies them to a degree previously unseen in American history. Unlike previous eras, current political actors have successfully amalgamated these anxieties to expand executive power and weaken democratic norms.

Historical Roots of Nativist Fears

The origins of nativist thought in America provide instructive context for understanding current events. Historian John Higham identified three central roots of nativism during the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. These roots were distinct but often overlapped in practice. The first root was religiously based and associated with the Know-Nothing Party. This group used the slogan America for the Americans to target Irish and German Catholics in the mid-1800s. Xenophobia continued to mix into the nation as Catholics and Jews emigrated from Southern and Eastern Europe later in the century.

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Economic and Racial Drivers of Xenophobia

Economically driven nativism formed another root cause during the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries. Fiscal downturns in the 1870s and 1890s provided justification for restricting immigrant programs. Fear of economic radicalism prompted scrutiny of newcomers, culminating in the first Red Scare after World War I. Sociologist Zygmunt Bauman argued that financial crises drive modern nativism. Anger toward multinational corporations relocating factories was often directed at immigrants as tangible targets.

Higham's third source of nativism was rooted in racial pseudoscience from the Progressive Era. This pseudoscience spawned a hierarchy that placed people of color on the bottom rungs. It undergirded the Johnson-Reed Act of 1924, which restricted immigration from Southern and Eastern Europe. Italians and Russian Jews were characterized as non-white and inferior to Northern Europeans. Many core beliefs of this racialist nativism have witnessed a resurgence in recent decades.

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Post-9/11 Surges in Anti-Muslim Sentiment

Nativism directed at Muslim immigrants and Muslim Americans has increased exponentially since the September 11, 2001 attacks. This surge represents a significant change from earlier patterns. While socialism remains a political boogeyman in the United States, the primary focus has shifted toward religious and ethnic targeting. The fear of foreign ideologies continues to fuel scrutiny of newcomers arriving on American shores.

White nationalists and great replacement conspiracy theorists have grown in number. These groups often utilize the racial hierarchies established by earlier pseudoscience. The fusion of religious, economic, and racial fears creates a potent mix for political exploitation. This combination distinguishes the current era from previous nativist movements.

The Emergence of Neofascist Political Structures

What is new in the United States is the degree to which these fears are stoked and exploited. Previous nativist movements did not facilitate a fascist movement that controlled the executive branch and parts of Congress. Donald Trump's inability to accept the 2020 election results represents a critical break in democratic tradition. His encouragement of political violence to stop certification marks a departure from established norms.

This behavior contrasts sharply with Ronald Reagan's 1981 inauguration remarks about the orderly transfer of authority. Reagan described the constitutional ceremony as a unique miracle in the eyes of the world. The current situation suggests that Americans are no longer so unique. The exploitation of historical xenophobia has created an American version of fascism.

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The current administration and its allies have broadened the scope of foreigner hating to justify authoritarian measures. This agenda moves beyond simple restriction of immigration. It seeks to restructure the relationship between the government and the governed. The convergence of historical grievances with modern political strategy creates a new and dangerous paradigm.

Understanding this neofascist agenda requires recognizing the continuity and change in American nativism. The past provides the tools, but the present usage is distinct. The expansion of executive power at the expense of legislative and democratic checks is the defining feature. This shift poses a significant threat to the integrity of American institutions and the rule of law.