What should have been a natural-looking motion was rigid and jerky at times.

Donald and Melania Trump had another one of their awkward hand-holding moments Tuesday before the pre-Thanksgiving turkey pardon. As the 80-year-old president and his 56-year-old wife emerged from the White House for the annual holiday event, Donald initiated contact.

But their grasp of each other appeared rigid. As they walked, their hands seemed to jerk towards the president’s side a couple of times. Donald then said something to Melania, who looked in his direction and said something back. She was wearing gloves, while he was not.

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The Trumps on Tuesday hosted the annual Thanksgiving turkey pardoning of two turkeys from West Virginia named Freedom and Feathers. The president then extended his arm to guide Melania to her front-row seat. Shortly after taking the podium, Trump bragged about his changes to the White House, including the ballroom under construction. He tore down the East Wing, which contained Melania’s office, in order to build it.

“On behalf of the first lady of the United States and the entire Trump family, I want to wish all Americans a very happy Thanksgiving. It’s my pleasure to welcome you to the White House, a special place. And you see it’s never looked better than it’s looked right now,” he said.

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“Do you mind if I turn around and look? ”Later, the couple departed the White House for Florida for the holiday weekend, holding hands again while heading to Marine One. According to a pool report, the president did not respond to reporters’ questions. Joining them on the helicopter were Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump’s 35-year-old executive assistant, Natalie Harp.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House and the first lady’s office for comment. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s