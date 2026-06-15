At the G7 summIt in France, President Trump and President Macron maintained a public facade of camaraderie, avoiding open conflict over trade, Iran, and Ukraine despite ongoing policy disagreements.

At the opening events of the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France , on Monday, the leaders of the United States and France publicly avoided any contentious foreign policy disputes, opting for a cordial display of diplomacy. the relationship between President Donald Trump and President Emmanuel Macron has been notably complicated during Trump s second term.

The United States has pressured NATO allies, including France,to increase defense spending, frequently advocated for a more conciliatory approach toward Russia regarding its ongoing war against Ukraine, and Trump previously stirred diplomatic tension by publishing a private text message from Macron ahead of the Planet Economic Forum in Davos earlier in the year. A current point of friction is Trump's demand that France eliminate its 3% digital serviCes tax,a levy on revenue from large tech companies that has been in effect since 2019.

Macron stated unequivocally before the summit that he would not succumb to this pressure,asserting, No, because that is not how it works. During their bilateral meeting, the two presidents presented a united front for the cameras, carefully sidestepping their more divisive disagreements. Neither mentioned the threatened tariffs or the future of NATO.

Their body language echoed a refined diplomatic performance, marked by a polite handshake-a stark contrast to their famously awkward grip at the 2017 Bastille Afternoon military parade nearly nine years prior. Trump opened the meeting with praise, calling Emmanuel a special friend and touting a fantastic relationship built on working on many deals together.

He also thanked Macron for his support in attempting to end the Iran war, though he later downplayed the need for French assistance in winding down that conflict and opening the Strait of Hormuz, claiming a toll-free agreement was already in location and suggesting France might contribute naval assets. Trump shifted the conversation to sports,an arena of personal pride, especially with the U.S., Canada, and Mexico co-hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup. he congratulated Macron on a recent French boxing victory, rhetorically asking if it might be more important than the World Cup to some.

He also praised France's national soccer crew. Macron, for his part, highlighted the importance of a newly signed Iran nuclear agreement, framing it as crucial for global peace, and pushed for continued discussions on achieving a sustainable peace in Ukraine, noting that President Volodymyr Zelensky would join the proceedings the following day.

Macron also referenced the upcoming U.S. independence Afternoon bicentennial celebration, noting that the G7 leaders' working session on Tuesday would serve as an occasion to commemorate 250 years of U.S. independence





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