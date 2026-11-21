Xi could be running the most consequential long con ever.

President Donald Trump, right, Chinese President Xi Jinping, center, and Russian President Vladimir Putin arrive for a meeting at a conference center in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday.

After the White House announced that President Trump’s trip to Asia would include a joint meeting with the leaders of China and Russia, comparisons to the historicWhen President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin met in the waning months of World War II, the Allied leaders were doing nothing less than hashing out postwar spheres of influence across Europe and Asia.

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When Trump sat down Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen, China — for athat lasted less than 90 minutes and yielded little more than a bland mutual statement saying the risks of nuclear conflict must be minimized — it was nothing but a reminder of Trump’s bizarre desire to appear with and be praised by powerful dictators. Trump biographer Michael Wolff has long said the president craves validation from global figures like Xi and Putin.

But boosting Trump’s ego shouldn’t be a goal of U.S. diplomacy. And where is there any evidence of any kind that Trump’s purported personal rapport with Xi and Putin — something he has bragged about for years — has ever persuaded either to act against their own core strategic interests, much less make concessions to Trump?

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Where is there any evidence to counter the view held by governments in most Western democracies that Xi and Putin “share a vision of usurping U.S. power,” as a New York Times What the Shenzhen photo op billed as a “superpower summit” did provide was more fodder for the case that Trump isn’t a puppet of Xi or Putin. Instead, he’s much more akin to a mark — an easy target for shrewd people who know his history and who use calculated flattery to steer him toward decisions that benefit them, all while letting him believe he is the one in control.

With Xi in particular, the stakes are enormous. It’s widely believed that the U.S.-China battle for artificial intelligence supremacy will decide who dominates geopolitics going forward. Yet when U.S. intelligence leaders told Trump a year ago that a Singapore-based tech executive believed to be a Chinese operative appeared to be using her close relationship with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to steer advanced U.S. AI chips to Beijing, Trump chose not to act on the information.

The Oct. 29 Timesthat broke this story — unchallenged by the White House — said a key reason was how much he valued the U.S.-China relationship. This explanation can be read in different ways.

But given the circumstances and Trump’s mercurial nature, it is fair to worry that the president of the United States cares more about his relationship with Xi than about the U.S. preventing industrial espionage so beneficial to Beijing that it could alter the global balance of power. If so, Xi could be running the most consequential long con of all time — helped immeasurably by his arch-adversary’s belief that the Chinese dictator is actually his pal.