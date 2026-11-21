President Trump and incoming Democratic leadership plan to cap credit card interest rates at 10% to save Americans $100 billion annually, amid record $1.23 trillion debt levels.

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that he intends to collaborate with the incoming Democratic Congress to impose a statutory cap on credit card interest rates. This pledge reactivates a consumer protection measure that has previously stalled due to intense lobbying from financial institutions and a lack of support from Republican lawmakers. The proposal aims to address the burden of high borrowing costs on American households as national credit card debt reaches historic highs.

Proposed 10% Rate Limit Details

The specific mechanism under discussion involves capping annual percentage rates at 10 percent, a significant reduction from the current median interest rate of approximately 22.2 percent. This baseline figure was established in an August survey conducted by the New York Federal Reserve, which highlighted the steep cost of credit for the average consumer. By implementing this 10 percent limit, policymakers hope to create a standardized ceiling that prevents lenders from charging exorbitant fees on revolving credit balances.

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Financial Impact on Consumers and Industry

Independent researchers estimate that such a cap would generate approximately $100 billion in annual interest savings for American borrowers. This projection is based on data indicating that about 195 million people in the United States held credit cards in 2024 and were assessed $160 billion in interest charges. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau notes that these figures contribute to a total national credit card debt volume of roughly $1.23 trillion, according to third-quarter figures from the New York Federal Reserve last year.

While the credit card industry would face substantial revenue losses, market analysts suggest that major financial institutions would remain profitable under the new regulatory framework. However, banks have historically warned that such caps could lead to reduced rewards programs and stricter lending criteria for individuals with lower credit scores.

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Political Alignment and Stakeholder Reactions

Senator Elizabeth Warren, the Democrat from Massachusetts expected to become the next chair of the Senate Banking Committee, has been a vocal advocate for this regulatory change. Following President Trump's remarks on Fox News Channel, Warren stated clearly that lawmakers must cap credit card interest rates to save American consumers money. This bipartisan alignment marks a shift from the January proposal during Trump's first term, which faced immediate opposition from the White House banking sector and Republican-controlled Congress.

The previous iteration of the proposal failed to advance because it did not sit well with Republican lawmakers who were hesitant to regulate financial markets. Industry groups had aggressively opposed the initial plan, arguing that rate caps would force them to cancel cards for poor and less creditworthy customers. The current political landscape, with Democrats controlling both the House and Senate, removes the previous legislative barriers to enacting this consumer protection policy.

Next Steps in Legislative Process

The collaboration between the President and the incoming Democratic Congress signals a renewed effort to fulfill campaign promises made during the 2024 election cycle. Lawmakers must now draft legislation that balances consumer affordability with the financial stability of lending institutions. As the new congressional session begins, the focus will shift to negotiating the final terms of the cap and addressing the potential scaling back of credit card perks and rewards programs.