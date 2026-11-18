US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held talks at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, seeking a mutually beneficial trade agreement after months of tariff disputes.

US President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney engaged in high-stakes diplomatic discussions on Wednesday, marking a significant shift toward resolving ongoing trade frictions. The leaders met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in the southern Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen. Carney's office confirmed that the two heads of state discussed the work underway to reach a mutually beneficial trade agreement, signaling a renewed effort to stabilize economic ties between the two nations.

Trade Talks and Sovereignty Disputes

President Trump and Prime Minister Carney addressed the core issues that have strained relations between Washington and Ottawa over the past several months. Key sectors of Canada's economy have suffered significant damage due to the imposition of US tariffs, prompting urgent negotiations. During previous negotiations in August, Carney had walked away from the table, stating that US demands violated Canadian sovereignty. However, recent weeks have seen both Washington and Ottawa adopt a more optimistic tone regarding the prospects of reaching a comprehensive agreement.

Also read Canada and China Strike New Trade Deal Ahead of Trump Summit

Automotive Sector and Chinese Alternatives

A major point of contention involves the Canadian automotive industry, which relies heavily on cross-border supply chains. Earlier in his Asia trip, Prime Minister Carney suggested that Chinese automakers could serve as alternative employers for Canadian auto workers if Trump does not abandon his tariff assault on Canadian auto plants. This remark drew an angry response from Trump's hardline trade adviser Peter Navarro, who called Carney's comments offensive in the extreme. Carney used the opportunity to clarify that President Trump seemed not overly concerned about trade discussions between Ottawa and Beijing during their conversation.

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Diplomatic Shifts and Future Steps

The meeting at the APEC summit represents a critical juncture in US-Canada economic diplomacy. President Trump invited Prime Minister Carney to discuss the state of relations with China, invoking a tradition of reciprocity. The two leaders agreed to continue working toward a deal that respects Canadian sovereignty while addressing US trade concerns. As negotiations continue, both governments are closely monitoring the reactions of key stakeholders, including industry leaders and trade advisers, to ensure any final agreement is sustainable and mutually advantageous for their respective economies.