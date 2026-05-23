Trump resorts to his old playbook and spreads AI slop in response to Stephen Colbert's final show counter to Stephen Colbert's final show.

Trump resorted to his old playbook of fake tough-guy rage-posting and spreading AI slop in response to Stephen Colbert 's final show. Colbert signed off, and well, we got some idea not long after Colbert with either Trump or the team that operates him like a marionette posting on what they call social media.

Trump or the team that operates him like a marionette posting on what they call social media, 'Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person.

You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!

' Even worse, it took Trump's lackeys almost a day to come up with a steaming pile of AI slop to respond. It was another one of those instances when the propaganda machine tries to convince the faithful that Trump is strong and healthy (and doesn't randomly fall asleep in the middle of Oval Office press events).

For a recap of what went down earlier, we have included a section for you, but it took a wonderfully geeky turn when we learned that a lot was happening inside the Ed Sullivan Theater, including an interdimensional wormhole opening up. Along with that, we were treated to two amazing musical performances. (No need to mention those, provided in the resource as images, since it's an image and text format.

) But this is where the topic of how he performed got discussed. You can read more about that, provided in the resource above





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Trump Colbert Fake Tough-Guy Rage-Posting AI Slop Ed Sullivan Theater Interdimensional Wormhole Musical Performances Interdimensional Wormhole Opening Up Inside Th

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