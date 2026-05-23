Trump, Amid Tensions, Weighs A Deal vs. Strikes: Bolton Comments Unclear

The text discusses the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the US, with US President Trump unsure whether to continue with airstrikes or accept a deal, and the cancellation of a planned trip to his golf club in Bedminster.

Vance can’t say if Iran is negotiating in good faith It remains to be seen what results from the call. Trump is considering whether to agree on a deal or resume bombing the Iranian regime, saying he’s a ‘solid 50/50’ between the two options.

Trump is also in D.C. amid mounting tensions with Iran. He canceled a planned weekend trip to his golf club in Bedminster, As Trump weighs the use of airstrikes, Iran closed its airspace over the western part of the country until Monday. has continued to work at getting both sides to agree on a deal that ends the war. Pakistani army chief Asim Munir left Tehran on Saturday after speaking with Iranian officials.

'There might be some news a little later today,' Rubio said regarding Iran. 'There may not be. I hope there will be, but I’m not sure yet.

' 'There has been some progress done,' he added. 'Even as I speak to you now, there is some work being done. There is a chance that, whether it’s later today, tomorrow, in a couple of days, we may have something to say. But this issue needs to be solved, as the president said, one way or the other.





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Iran-US Negotiations Trump's Approach To Iran Bolton's Comments On Strike Options Pakistan's Policy On Iran Iranian Airspace Closure

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