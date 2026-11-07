Trump ally Loomer was paid thousands for political tweets, people familiar say

People familiar with the arrangements alleged pay-to-play business practices by one of President Donald Trump’s biggest online acolytes.

The right-wing activist Laura Loomer has been paid by private clients to make political posts on social media without publicly disclosing the payments, according to a former campaign aide to President Donald Trump and three others familiar with the arrangements, shedding light on what they say is a business practice of one of the Trump administration’s most influential online firebrands.

The allegations were made by Alex Bruesewitz, an adviser to Trump’s 2024 campaign, and three other people who spoke on the condition of anonymity. Two of the three people said they had paid Loomer directly to post political messages on her X account, where she has 1.9 million followers. The third said they had overseen clients who paid her to post on the account. The three spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Also read Laura Loomer suspends show to focus on family life

Bank transaction emails and a wire transfer statement reviewed by The Washington Post appear to show four payments totaling more than $60,000 sent to Loomer and a Florida-based company registered in her name, King Breaker Media, since May of last year. The documents do not specify the purpose of the payments, but two people familiar with the arrangements said they were for political posts.

Loomer, one of Trump’s best-known online acolytes, denied to The Post that she is paid to post on social media. She instead described herself as a journalist and activist and disputed the idea that she is an influencer paid to promote any political cause.

The new claims about Loomer’s influence business could add fuel to a growing debate about the little-regulated industry of political messaging on social media, where influencers on both sides of the aisle have operated in a legal gray area between advocacy and advertising. Bruesewitz first posted his allegations on X on Thursday. Many of the details about Loomer’s alleged online influence operation have not been previously reported.

Bruesewitz said in an interview with The Post that he had paid Loomer for tweets last year. He said the money had been sent through his political consulting firm, X Strategies, for posts related to policy issues. He declined to specify what clients. Despite brokering these deals himself, he believes that they should require clearer disclosures and have “gotten out of hand.

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” Loomer disputed Bruesewitz’s account and said that his firm contacted her last year offering to pay her for research.

“He paid me to make a one-page research document for him, and then he wanted me to distribute the information. And that’s what I did,” Loomer said. Asked where she was expected to distribute the research, she said, “Either X or maybe an article. ” When asked how that was different from being paid to tweet, Loomer said she had actually been told to create the research document but that Bruesewitz had said he would have it distributed.

Loomer accused Bruesewitz of “lashing out” at her because of her political beliefs. Bruesewitz and the three other people declined to publicly share the tweets they said Loomer had published to maintain the privacy of their clients. But The Post reviewed a selection of the tweets under the condition that they not be revealed publicly. Two of the people said that Loomer charges $3,000 to $5,000 per tweet, and sometimes more.

Loomer said she does not have set pricing for consulting work.

“I certainly don’t charge $5,000 for a tweet,” she said. The four people who had paid or oversaw payments to Loomer for posting political statements on social media said she is an effective, if sometimes unpredictable, messenger and a key way of trying to get a line directly to Trump. Jared Holt, a senior researcher at Open Measures, a platform that measures the spread of online extremism and disinformation, agreed.

“This is somebody that has a tremendous amount of influence and access to the president’s ear,” said Holt, who studies the far right. Loomer said in an interview Thursday night that she could not discuss the terms of her work with most of her clients due to confidentiality agreements and the fact that her accountant handled her invoices.

“I’m not some influencer that makes money from tweeting. My business is public affairs and opposition research,” she said.

“I also have a media company. It’s not illegal to make a living in America. ” Roughly one hour after The Post discussed the claims with Loomer, she announced on X that she is taking a hiatus from her online show, “Loomer Unleashed,” so she could pursue a more “healthy work life balance” and prepare for her upcoming wedding.

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“I just need to step back, recharge, refocus, and be present in my own life and my own mind with peace and clarity for a little while,” she wrote. Loomer said the announcement had been scheduled in advance. Loomer, 33, has traveled with Trump and met privately with him in the Oval Office during his second term in office.

Detractors within the administration have taken issue with Loomer’s relationship to the president and have lamented that several high-ranking defense and national security officials have been dismissed after she has publicly rebuked them, often on her X account. Trump last year called Loomer a “very nice person” and a “patriot.

” After the White House fired aides on the National Security Council staff last year whom Loomer had accused of disloyalty, Trump denied that she was involved in the dismissal but acknowledged she had made some firing recommendations and said, “Sometimes I listen to those recommendations. ” The White House declined to comment.

The Federal Trade Commission requires bloggers, influencers and other online figures to disclose when they have been paid to endorse a product, but the agency doesn’t have jurisdiction over political ads. Some advocacy groups have called for stronger regulations around paid political content. The Campaign Legal Center last year petitioned the Federal Election Commission to consider requiring “paid for by” disclosures on influencers’ political posts, saying they could help voters better assess the content they see online. California Gov.

Gavin Newsom recently signed legislation that will penalize influencers who post paid political messages without disclosure. The general lack of transparency among political influencers, Holt said, “further degrades confidence in what people see online and how genuine it may be, or how representative it may actually be of the communities that these various influencers purport to speak for.

” Loomer has frequently said her bulldog advocacy reflects her genuine views, telling The Bulwark in May 2025 that she was “not paid for posts. ” One person who said they had paid Loomer to tweet on behalf of clients said she was deliberate in her work and would only tweet if she agreed with the position.

The person said not every client wanted to work with her because they believed she was polarizing but that some had hired her assuming she had an audience in the White House. The person added, however, that Loomer was like a “nuclear bomb. ” “You have to be careful how to use that,” they said.

“It’s effective but also turns a lot of things to s--- if you’re not careful. ” Loomer said she took that as a compliment.

“I’m glad people find me to be effective and think I have a good reach,” she said. “I’m not going to apologize for monetizing the fact that people fear me. ”