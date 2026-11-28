From January, Democrats in Congress will have the power to stop Trump’s D.C. makeover.

An extraordinary meeting of the committee that oversees many of Donald Trump’s pet construction projects in Washington, D.C. , has been called for New Year’s Eve.detailed the planned special Dec. 31 meeting to expedite Trump’s projects before Congress changes and the committee is no longer stacked in his favor.

Golfers play around piles of logs and debris on the course at East Potomac Golf Links on Oct. 18, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

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“These Kangaroo Commissioners are shameless,” Californian Congressman Jared Huffman told the Post. Huffman is in line to lead the House Natural Resources Committee, which would put him in a position to oversee federal parks, including those where Trump is seeking to build a number of projects.