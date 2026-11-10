Trump Allies Declare Rupert Murdoch's Media War on JD Vance Over After Midterm Defeat

Senior officials condemn News Corp's systematic attacks on VP JD Vance and the MAGA movement, alleging Murdoch plans to end Trump's political relevance post-midterms.

President Donald Trump's inner circle has launched a direct counteroffensive against News Corporation chief Rupert Murdoch, marking a severe break with one of his most powerful traditional allies. This escalation follows a coordinated media assault on Vice President JD Vance that coincided with historic losses for Republicans during last week's U.S. midterm elections. The White House views Murdoch's actions as a direct threat to the political stability of the administration.

Fox News, the New York Post, and the Wall Street Journal initiated a relentless smear campaign that simultaneously supported the war in Iran while attacking the Vice President. These media outlets have been particularly aggressive in targeting Vance, who publicly blamed the conflict for the GOP's disastrous political consequences. The administration identified the war as the primary driver behind the party's historic electoral defeat.

Also read Don Jr. and JD Vance Allies Launch Power Grab After GOP Disaster

Senior administration officials have explicitly called out specific media personalities for their role in shaping this controversial foreign policy stance. A high-ranking official told Breitbart News that Fox News hosts Mark Levin and Brian Kilmeade, along with columnist Marc Thiessen, have lost all credibility in the White House for cheerleading the war. The official questioned how many talking heads were responsible for talking the President into this mess in the first place.

A Trump world operative stated that Rupert Murdoch plans to use the midterm elections to end President Trump's political career, take down Vice President Vance, and wipe out the entire MAGA movement. The operative claimed Murdoch intends to use Fox News to execute this strategy. Sources indicate that Murdoch has been personally contacting major GOP donors and Republican operatives since last Tuesday. These contacts reportedly insist that Trump has lost his relevance and that the Make America Great Again movement is effectively dead and buried.

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This current conflict mirrors previous attempts by Murdoch's properties to shape the Republican Party leadership. During the 2016 primary cycle, Fox News anchors regularly endorsed Trump's rivals, and later promoted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as an alternative during the 2024 primaries. In both instances, these efforts failed as Trump secured the nomination and ultimately defeated Vice President Kamala Harris. The network aggressively promoted DeSantis to try to prevent the return of the now-President.

Analysts within Trump's world argue that the persistent narratives are designed to stop Vance from running in the 2028 presidential election. The strategy aims to replace Vance with a more globalist-friendly nominee who supports open borders and prioritizes global corporate interests over American national security and economic advantages. This strategic goal to block Vance in 2028 has definitely caught the eye of Trump world, which argues that these efforts while unlikely to succeed are dangerous.

The rift has deepened further after a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday night, where Vance backed up his criticism of the war in Iran and went even further in his comments about Israel when it comes to American public sentiment. Many in the globalist media world, particularly at Murdoch's properties, have tried to divide Trump and Vance after the Vice President's comments. So since the efforts to split Trump and Vance are not working, the Murdoch properties continuing to push these narratives is a baffling decision.

A veteran GOP operative of the 2024 Trump campaign told Breitbart News that Fox News and the other Murdoch properties regularly do these types of actions against populist nationalist Republicans and regularly fail. This operative referenced the Murdoch empire's efforts in the 2024 primary and used a derogatory nickname that Trump world regularly used to refer to DeSantis. The operative noted that every time a Republican primary begins, you can count on Rupert Murdoch to put his finger on the scale for the worst candidate imaginable.

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Murdoch's entities failed yet again in the 2024 election, as the then-former-and-future president selected Vance as his vice presidential pick. The two would go on to win the White House by crushing then-Vice President Kamala Harris and winning all seven swing states in November of that year. Another rapprochement came together between Trump world and Murdoch's properties upon Trump's return to the White House, but that peace is now threatened by their activities post midterm election. The administration is now firmly on notice that this behavior will not be tolerated.