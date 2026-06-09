Trump-Aligned PAC Uses AI Deepfake to Attack Texas Democrat with Misleading 'Favorite Things' Parody

A Trump-aligned PAC has launched an AI-generated ad in Texas that falsely depicts Democratic candidate James Talarico singing a parody about gender ideology, using deepfake technology to misrepresent his past statements and raising concerns about election integrity.

A Trump-aligned political action committee has invested six figures in Texas to launch an ad campaign using AI-generated content targeting Democratic state Representative James Talarico .

The ad, which began airing in March, features a deepfake video of Talarico singing a parody of 'My Favorite Things' from The Sound of Music. The altered lyrics depict extreme and fictional scenarios, including 'boys in white dresses with blue satin sashes' and 'girls dosed with hormones til they grow mustaches,' while claiming that Talarico celebrates changing the gender of children.

The ad misrepresents actual comments made by Talarico in 2023 during a podcast where he praised transgender youth who advocated at the Texas Capitol against Senate Bill 14, a measure to ban gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors. In his remarks, Talarico expressed admiration for the young advocates, stating, 'I love-I'm just going to say this because it's on my mind-the trans children who showed up yesterday at the state Capitol to advocate for their humanity.

They shouldn't have to, but it was an inspiration to watch.

' The PAC, Citizens for Sanity, splices this statement to create a false narrative, portraying Talarico as supporting radical gender ideology for children. This tactic aligns with the group's history of spending $93 million in 2022 on deceptive ads across swing districts, often targeting LGBTQ+ rights and immigrants with inflammatory rhetoric. The 15-second AI-generated spot makes no disclosure that it is a deepfake, even though Texas law prohibits the use of AI deepfakes to deceive voters in elections.

However, the statute contains loopholes: it applies only within 30 days of an election and exclusively to federal races, leaving state contests like the Texas attorney general race unaffected. Earlier this year, legislation to close these gaps-by eliminating the 30-day window and mandating labels on AI-generated political ads-failed in the Republican-controlled state legislature despite bipartisan backing. Experts warn that while this particular ad may be crude, other AI-driven political content is becoming increasingly sophisticated and capable of swaying public opinion.

Sandra Cai, founder of Plurall AI, a deepfake detection platform, noted in a social media post that 'disclosure labels are easy to miss and easy to ignore' and that 'the tools to produce these ads are cheap, fast, and widely available,' while regulatory frameworks remain fragmented. The emergence of this ad has sparked backlash across the political spectrum.

Some on the left criticized the lack of legal prohibitions against such deceptive AI content, while others on the right also expressed concern. The Napa Legal Institute, a conservative legal group, stated that 'this use of AI to generate a video of a political opponent saying or doing what he did not really say or do is not good.

' As the November election approaches, with Talarico as the Democratic nominee challenging Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, the deployment of AI 'brainrot' ads highlights the growing threat of synthetic media in campaigns. The incident underscores a broader crisis in election integrity, where outdated laws and rapidly advancing technology collide, potentially eroding voter trust and distorting democratic discourse





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AI Deepfake Texas Election James Talarico Citizens For Sanity Misleading Political Ads Transgender Rights Senate Bill 14 Election Regulation Synthetic Media

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