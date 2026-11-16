President Donald Trump's Qatari-gifted Air Force One diverts to Fairbanks International Airport for refueling due to inclement weather during his trip to the Philippines and China.

President Donald Trump's new Air Force One was diverted to Fairbanks International Airport on Monday instead of its usual refueling stop at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage. The White House confirmed that the change in itinerary was necessitated by extreme weather conditions in the Anchorage area, which prevented a safe and efficient refueling operation.

Weather Causes Diversion To Fairbanks

The presidential aircraft touched down in Fairbanks to refuel under better climate conditions, a White House official stated. This diversion marked a significant change from the standard operational route for flights heading west toward Asia. The decision highlights the logistical challenges faced by the presidential fleet when navigating severe weather patterns in Alaska.

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Older 747 Decoy Plane Present At Tarmac

Reporters on the trip noted the presence of the older 747, traditionally used as Air Force One, parked on the tarmac across from the Qatari-gifted aircraft. It was not immediately clear why the older plane was present, though other government planes often follow the President as support aircraft. The Qatari-gifted plane is painted in Trump's preferred red, white, blue, and gold color scheme and serves as a bridge aircraft while Boeing assembles two long-delayed jets.

Safety Questions And Security Measures

Questions about the safety of the $400 million flying palace have persisted, particularly after reports in August revealed Trump used the older 747 as a decoy due to an Iranian assassination threat. Security measures have been bolstered since the conflict with Iran began in February, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth relocating to military bases. These moves reflect heightened concerns regarding threats against key Cabinet members.

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Asia Trip And Diplomatic Summits

President Donald Trump is traveling to Manila in the Philippines and then to Shenzhen, China, to attend the ASEAN and APEC conferences. The trip will reunite him with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin for a trilateral summit on the sidelines of the APEC conference. This follows Trump's first face-to-face encounter with Putin in his second term, which occurred at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage in August 2025.

Future Of The Qatari-Gifted Aircraft

The Qatari-gifted aircraft is expected to leave office with Trump and eventually become a focal point in his future presidential library in downtown Miami. Since the NATO summit in July, Trump has only flown abroad once to Ireland in September, using the Qatari-gifted aircraft. The bridge aircraft continues to serve as a reliable option while the new Boeing jets remain under construction.