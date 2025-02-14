Trump Aims to Eliminate Education Department, Sparking Fears of Program Cuts

President Donald Trump's push to dismantle the Department of Education has triggered anxieties among educators who foresee potential reductions in vital programs supporting students. The move, supported by some Republican lawmakers, would redirect funding and responsibilities to other federal agencies. Critics argue the department plays a crucial role in providing resources and addressing educational inequities faced by underprivileged and marginalized students.

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington. Heather Stambaugh, a high school teacher in rural Ohio, said she sees the impact of federal funding every day in her classrooms. It opens up opportunities for individual aides to work one-on-one with high-need students, she said, or to lead small group learning sessions that help students achieve 'light bulb' moments they may not have otherwise.

'At the end of the day, this is the next generation of doctors and lawyers, business executives,' Stambaugh told ABC News. 'But they're not going to have as many opportunities if we don't have enough staff and we don't have the tools.' Federal funds from the Department of Education support programs, resources and sometimes even staffing to address educational barriers faced by low-income, low-performing, disabled and rural students, among others. If the department is dismantled, as President Donald Trump and some Republican lawmakers have said they hope to do, public school K-12 educators fear these programs could be diminished. 'The first people that are going to feel that are second- and third-graders who are getting specific reading interventions that will help them be closer to grade level. I have high schoolers who are reading well below a ninth-grade level, and that would only get worse,' Stambaugh said. 'And then to wonder to yourself will this child be able to read a medical document to sign? Will this child be able to conduct just the general business of life? Because at the bare minimum, that's what schools are offering.' Detroit high school teacher Rodney Fresh said he's seen students that might have been considered 'a throwaway child by society … become a productive member of society when they graduate' because of the Michigan school's career and technical programs, which get federal funding. 'I've seen students where traditional schooling hasn't necessarily been beneficial, but we get them in supportive career tech programs that are supported by federal finances, and they excel. They find their niche,' Fresh told ABC News. Established in 1980 by Congress, the department is intended to collect data and research on schooling and education, direct supportive funds to targeted communities, and investigate and enforce civil rights anti-discrimination law. It's the smallest Cabinet-level department, withThe department does not dictate or implement policy on school curriculum. President Trump said he wants to eliminate the department and 'send all education work and needs back to the States,' according to Trump's Agenda47 campaign. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters as he signs an executive order in the Oval Office at the White House, Feb. 11, 2025, in Washington.Trump's team hasn't clarified what it would mean to give the power back to the states, though he has cited the use of 'block grants' by the federal government as a way to further expand school voucher programs. In the ongoing efforts to dismantle the Department of Education, lawmakers have recommended redirecting program enforcement and funds to other federal departments. 'The federal Department of Education has never educated a single student, and it's long past time to end this bureaucratic Department that causes more harm than good,' U.S. Senator Mike Rounds said when introducing legislation to dismantle the department. A statement from his office continued, stating: 'Despite its inefficiencies, there are several important programs housed within the Department. Rounds' legislation would redirect these to Departments of Interior, Treasury, Health and Human Services, Labor and State.' Students raise their hand to answer the question in a class at elementary school in this undated stock photo.ABC News has reached out to the White House and the Department of Education for comment. 'Many of the concerns that people have with education and the direction of education this country, whether it be curriculum, instruction or even instructional materials, are not handled by the Department of Education,' Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Democrat on the, said in an interview with ABC News. 'Those are already local decisions that are handled by local boards of education, state boards of education. So all of that is handled locally.' Federal funding makes up 11% of school revenue nationwide, according to the National Center for Education Statistics. However, the weight this funding carries is heavier for some states than others; federal dollars make up roughly 20% of South Dakota school revenue and 19% of revenue in Mississippi and Montana. These are the biggest recipients of federal dollars in the country, the NCES noted. States like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are among the smallest recipients, with federal dollars making up just 5% of school revenu





