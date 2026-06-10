Insiders writeup that President Donald Trump is moving to eliminate the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, an agency he has repeatedly crIticized as a bureaucratic relic. The plan includes staff reductions and relies on the acting DNI's tenure, despite the need for legislation to abolish the office entirely.

President Donald Trump is planning to utilize the tenure of the acting Director of National Intelligence to dismantle the Office of the Director of National Intelligence , an agency he has long privately criticized, according to insiders in Trump 's circle.

Trump's political identity has been shaped by his stance against the so-called deep state, a former senior aide from his first White House term noted. the president has held a long-standing belief that the ODNI should not exist and that intelligence oversight should revert to the CIA, the aide explained. This perspective was echoed by another veteran adviser who pointed out that CIA Director John Ratcliffe, who previously served as acting DNI at the end of Trumps first term, opted to lead the CIA rather than resume the DNI role, reflecting Trump's desire to eliminate or sideline the office.

One former senior White House official dismissed the DNI as a fake, unnecessary bureaucracy created after 9/11. The official contrasted the CIA's paramilitary capabilities and authority with the DNIs role as a mere repository without real power. That criticism aligns with Trump's reported directive to nominee Bill Pulte to begin fiRing staff at the ODNI, suggesting a shake-up before a full-moment nominee is confirmed.

The inteligence community's structure has evolved over decades; for about 60 years after WWII,the CIA director also served as the director of central intelligence. The 9/11 attacks prompted Congress to create the seperate DNI position to improve coordination among the 18 intelligence agencies and the law specifically barred the CIA director from holding both roles. during Trump's first term, the DNI was elevated to a Cabinet-level post, a decision some former staff now believe he regrets.

The intention was to increase oversight of the deep state, though according to a second former aide, the current purge of the ODNI distracts from other priorities. The office's staff count has fluctuated: it started with roughly 2,000 employees in 2017, declined to about 1,700 by the start of Trump's second term, and was further reduced by half during Tulsi Gabbard's tenure as acting DNI.

Even former CIA Director John Brennan, a frequent Trump target, acknowledged that the ODNI could be streamlined, though he warned that Bill Pulte lacks the experience to manage such changes without harming national security. Completely eliminating the ODNI would require new legislation. Senator Tom Cotton has supported downsizing or eliminating the bureaucracy, but passing such a bill in an election year is considered highly unlikely.

Nonetheless, a former senior aide emphasized that Trump is acting on impulse: He does what he wants, as seen with his pardons of January 6 participants, and his push to dismantle the ODNI should not be surprising





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Trump ODNI Intelligence CIA Deep State Bill Pulte Tulsi Gabbard John Brennan Tom Cotton Bureaucracy

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