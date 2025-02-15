Trump Aides Hints at California Gubernatorial Bid if Harris Runs

Richard Grenell, a former Trump administration official, suggests he may run for California governor in 2026 if Kamala Harris enters the race. Grenell believes Harris' political baggage would create an opportunity for a Republican victory.

Richard Grenell , a prominent figure in former President Donald Trump's administration, has hinted at a potential run for California governor in 2026, contingent on former Vice President Kamala Harris also entering the race. Grenell, currently serving as U.S. envoy for special missions, made this declaration during a press conference at the Munich Security Conference in Germany.

He expressed confidence that Harris' political baggage and the substantial resources required to educate voters on her perceived shortcomings would create a favorable opportunity for a Republican candidate. Speculation has been rife regarding Harris' political future since her loss in the 2022 midterm elections. While she hasn't made any official announcements, the two most likely scenarios are either a gubernatorial run in her home state of California or another presidential bid in 2028. Her political career has seen her hold various positions, including San Francisco district attorney, California attorney general, and U.S. senator, before becoming vice president under President Biden. Meanwhile, the Democratic field for governor in California is already quite crowded, with several prominent figures expressing interest. These include Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a Harris ally, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, former Rep. Katie Porter, and former Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra. However, analysts predict that Harris' entry could potentially clear the field if she chooses to pursue the governorship. It's been nearly two decades since a Republican secured a statewide office in California, with Arnold Schwarzenegger's re-election in 2006 being the last instance. Grenell previously contemplated a gubernatorial run during the 2021 recall election, which Newsom ultimately won comfortably.Grenell has been actively involved in various political and diplomatic endeavors during Trump's presidency, including serving as ambassador to Germany and acting director of national intelligence. In his current role, he participated in a mission to Venezuela that led to the release of six hostages and joined President Trump in Los Angeles to assess the damage caused by wildfires. Grenell has been vocal in criticizing state and local Democratic leaders for their handling of the wildfire crisis. He has also accompanied EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin on a recovery tour of the affected areas. Grenell is not the only California Republican considering a gubernatorial bid. Fox News has confirmed that Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco plans to announce his candidacy on Monday in Riverside, California. Steve Hilton, a former Fox News Channel host and conservative commentator, is also weighing a Republican run





