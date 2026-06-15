Trump again says deal is close, then confirms a last-minute agreement with Iran, but details still secret

President Trump announces Iran deal is complete after weeks of failed assurances, but critics call it a surrender document with vague details still hidden.

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'had assured America 39 times that he was about to reach a peace deal with the Iranians. Networks were running montages of these similar-sounding assurances. In between, Trump would threaten to hit Iran VERY HARD – to"bomb the s--- out of them," as he told Fox – only to pull back at the last moment.

There were bombing attacks against the mullahs, who bombed U.S. targets in the region and shot down an Army helicopter, in a cycle of recrimination and retaliation that reduced the ceasefire to false advertising. Things seemed grim in the last few days when Trump calledPresident Donald Trump has repeatedly assured Americans that an Iran deal is on the horizon – and it finally seems to have materialized.

There he was this weekend, saying that the long-awaited peace agreement would be signed the next day, Sunday. Then, as if by clockwork, Iran knocked it down, saying there was no agreement. For most of yesterday, Trump repeated that an agreement was"very close.

" But in another plot twist last night, with the intervention of Qatar, Trump posted that"the Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all!

"Not to rain on the president’s parade, but some analysts are viewing this as merely an extension of the ceasefire that was available all along, with Tehran opening the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for Trump lifting the U.S. blockade. No text was released, so we’re flying blind here.

But late as it was, Trump was able to celebrate his 80th birthday yesterday with a step toward getting out of the war that is increasingly unpopular here at home, especially for a leader who promised"no more wars" in his campaign. Remember, this is the same dictatorship that took 52 American hostages during the Carter administration and held them for more than a year. Iran has also funded terror operations around the world, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

Trump called Bibi Netanyahu"f------ crazy," Axios reported, and accused him of ingratitude.

"It’s basically a surrender document," Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton said on MSNOW. Moulton, a Marine veteran who fought in Iraq, said the reported arrangement"just reopens a strait that was already open before he started this stupid war.

"Ted Cruz said he was"deeply concerned" and this would be a"disastrous mistake. "Roger Wicker said"everything accomplished by Operation Epic Fury would be for naught! " Hawkish Lindsey Graham, Trump’s golfing buddy, said the U.S. would be recognizing Iran as a powerful force in"a nightmare for Israel. " There is also internal opposition in Iran, including street protests.

As the New York Times reports, one conservative Parliament member called for the top diplomat’s impeachment, while another said,"Iran will become a colony of America.

" What we do know is the president’s description of a"concept" of an agreement, which sounds awfully vague. And there would be 60 days to negotiate an understanding that the terror state will not develop nuclear weapons, which would be meaningless without strict outside inspections. But that’s been the sticking point all along, the very rationale for Trump launching the war.

With the details still hidden, Trump had to settle for hosting a different battle last night – an Ultimate Fighting Championship bout on the South Lawn. Not since Henry Kissinger made the preelection pronouncement in 1972 that"peace is at hand" – which just bought Richard Nixon time before South Vietnam collapsed, and the Communists took over – has there been such a failure of American rhetoric.

George W. Bush’s"Mission Accomplished" landing on an aircraft carrier, after supposedly defeating Iraq, might be a close second. , if you go back to World War I, if you go back to every major conflict in human history, they all end with some kind of negotiation.

"Look, it would be a great thing for America and the world if the latest steps lead to a reasonable and enforceable agreement. Even the president’s biggest detractors would have to credit him, although some will view it as essentially a return to the status quo before the attacks on Iran. When the president said the other day that Americans don’t have the"appetite" for more war, he was right. And the truth is, neither does he.





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