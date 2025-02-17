Trump Advisors to Meet with Russian Officials for Ukraine Peace Talks

A team of President Trump's advisors, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security advisor Mike Waltz, will meet with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia next week to begin peace negotiations over the war in Ukraine. This follows Mr. Trump's phone calls with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy last week.

Trump's disclosure of separate phone conversations last week with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump emphasized his administration's efforts towards achieving peace between Russia and Ukraine, stating, 'We are moving along, we are trying to get a peace with Russia-Ukraine. We are working very hard on it.' He reassured reporters on Sunday that while discussions are underway, President Zelenskyy will be included in the peace negotiations. Addressing concerns about Ukraine and Europe being sidelined, Trump stated that Zelenskyy will be involved and he would allow European countries to purchase U.S.-made weapons for Ukraine. The President also noted Putin's desire to end the war, contradicting Zelenskyy's assertion to NBC News on Sunday that Russia would wage war on NATO if the U.S. withdrew from the alliance.Secretary of State Rubio, in an interview on CBS' 'Face the Nation' on Sunday, conveyed that President Trump 'will know very quickly' whether the peace conversations with Russia are genuine or merely a tactic to buy time. He expressed a cautious yet hopeful stance, stating, 'I don't want to foreclose the opportunity to end a conflict that's already cost the lives of hundreds of thousands and continues every single day to be increasingly a war of attrition on both sides.' On Saturday, Rubio engaged in a conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, following up on Mr. Trump's dialogue with Putin. According to State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, Rubio reaffirmed President Trump's commitment to finding a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine and discussed potential collaboration on other bilateral issues. Meanwhile, European officials at the Munich Security Conference this week emphasized the necessity for Ukraine's participation in peace talks. Vice President JD Vance met with Zelenskyy, conveying the U.S. desire for 'a durable, lasting peace,' while Zelenskyy sought 'security guarantees.' Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine would not accept any agreements reached 'behind our backs without our involvement' and called for the establishment of 'armed forces of Europe' in light of the evolving relationship between Europe and the U.S.





