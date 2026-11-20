Former White House aide John Ullyot argues Pete Hegseth mismanaged the Iran conflict and damaged the Pentagon, urging Trump to replace him.

Former National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot has issued a scathing critique of President Donald Trump's current administration, arguing that key appointees have failed to support the President's agenda. Ullyot, who served as deputy assistant to Trump and held several senior government roles during his first term, contends that the leadership has allowed Donald Trump to falter in his second term.

The former official asserts that the bottom line is that the President deserves better from his team. Ullyot states that the problem extends beyond Cabinet Secretaries, citing that many individuals and groups work behind the scenes to block or slow-roll the reform agenda. He emphasizes that this book provides a first-hand account of how these bureaucratic and political obstacles operate on a day-to-day basis.

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Hegseth Mismanagement of the Pentagon

Ullyot directs his harshest criticism at Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, whom he advised at the Pentagon in 2025. The former official claims that Hegseth mismanaged the Iran war and has become an embarrassment to the President. In April of that year, Ullyot authored an op-ed expressing these concerns, marking a public break in their professional relationship.

Ullyot volunteered to stand up the press operation for Hegseth just for a short period at the start of the term last year. He and Hegseth got along very well initially, and Ullyot left as planned after turning the operation over to a friend selected by the Secretary. However, Ullyot notes that things got very crazy after his departure, leading to his decision to speak out.

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Paranoia and Purges Within the Defense Department

The deterioration of conditions within the Defense Department occurred rapidly after Ullyot left his post. He reports that Hegseth had two of his friends marched out of the building by security personnel. The Secretary accused them of leaking material to the press and had become very paranoid about leaks within the organization.

Ullyot describes Hegseth as the least qualified and most polarizing Defense Secretary in modern memory. As a Marine veteran who spent significant time in both the Senate Armed Services Committee and at the National Security Council, Ullyot felt a duty to speak out. He believes Hegseth is doing real damage to the military and hurting the President's political standing in the process.

Loyalty Over Qualifications in Appointments

Ullyot analyzes why Donald Trump appointed and retained Hegseth despite the evident damage. He explains that in his first term, Trump hired people based on recommendations from outsiders. In his second term, the strategy shifted significantly, with Trump hiring more on loyalty and focusing on people who would pursue his agenda rather than those with strong résumés.

Ullyot suggests that the President has not paid attention to the damage Hegseth has done on either the cultural front or the self-promoting front. He also highlights the damage done by removing very good leaders of the military. Ullyot believes the President is mainly briefed on what is going on at the Pentagon by Hegseth himself.

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The Fox News Persona vs Military Reality

According to Ullyot, Trump hired Hegseth without really looking under the hood. The President watches Fox News a lot, and Hegseth is very bombastic and outspoken, often shouting into the camera on the network. Trump likely assumed this persona meant Hegseth was a real military hero, doubting he looked at his résumé much.

Ullyot points out that many people are surprised that Hegseth was not a Team Six door-kicker or something similar. Instead, he has a persona and wrote three books about lethality in the military. Ullyot read all three of them before going to work for him and found they can be summed up with one page regarding the military having gone woke.

Policy Disagreements and Physical Standards

Ullyot notes that Hegseth's message often boils down to opposing so-called beardos, weirdos, and other cultural shifts. When asked if this message appealed to him when he first joined, Ullyot clarified that he wrote an op-ed back when Hegseth was still in high school. This op-ed was written when Ullyot left the Marine Corps about the need to keep high physical standards.

Ullyot explains that standards were going out, particularly with integrating women into Marine units. He states he is not agreeing with Hegseth's approach to running the Pentagon. He argues that the no beardos and no weirdos type of rhetoric is not the actual way to carry out the duties of the Defense Department effectively.