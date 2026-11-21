Producer Steven Paul says a proposed federal tax credit to lure Hollywood productions back to the U.S. could be active by January if attached to a bill before year-end, adding that he convinced President Trump of the need during a meeting about filming a Richard Nixon movie in England.

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“There’s a bill that’s written, and already we put together a very big coalition of almost everybody representing the entertainment business,” he added, mentioning he has the support of members from organizations such as SAG, DGA, and the Writers Guild of America. Hollywood Has Flipped on GenAI, Says 'Avatar' VFX House Weta FX Chief: 'If You Don’t Have an AI Strategy, Don’t Bother' “What has to happen is it has to be attached to some sort of a bill,” he continued.

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“This is stuff that I’ve never been involved in. This is now the politics of it all, where they all now go into sessions and negotiate with each other and all of that. So we’re hoping that it gets attached to a bill, whatever that bill will be now, in the upcoming weeks and gets voted on before the end of the year so that it would actually be active starting in January.

” Paul serves as chairman, founder, and CEO of Crystal Sky Pictures and SP Media Group. He has shepherded several box-office successes in years past, including the Baby Geniuses franchise, “Ghost Rider” and “Ghost Rider 2: Spirit of Vengeance” starring Nicolas Cage, “Ghost in the Shell” starring Scarlett Johansson, and the Lionsgate-distributed “Rambo: Last Blood. ” The producer recalled telling Trump he was “ashamed” to be shooting his next film about the early years of Richard Nixon in England.

The president, in response, said that wasn’t “right. ” It was at that meeting that Paul convinced the president of the need for a federal tax credit.

“Finally, he supported it, and we now have a tremendous energy behind it. ”Asked about the intricacies of the proposed rebate, Paul said it is “between 20 and 30% government federal tax credit. ” The benefit starts at a base of 20%, and then there are two uplifts: if you’re an independent production, you get an extra 5%; and if you are filming in an area “considered a disaster zone,” you get another 5%.

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Given the recent devastating fires, California now qualifies as a disaster zone, the producer noted.

“That goes on top of a state tax credit,” he emphasized. “So you can go into Jersey, you can go into New York, you can go anywhere, and it goes right on top of it. That means you get both of them. You can get the 20 or 30% state tax credit and potentially up to another 20 to 30% on the federal.

” Would a combined tax credit of up to 50 or 60% cause states to possibly reduce their local breaks? Paul “doesn’t believe” so.

“I think they’ll still all want to outbid each other, so they might even increase it. I don’t think anybody’s gonna reduce their tax credits in the state. That’s my guess.

” The producer sees the federal tax credit as essential to bring productions back to the U.S., but mentioned how, even with a combined 50-60% credit, the country might still struggle to lure major productions away from European hubs like Hungary and Romania because of the high production costs in the U.S.. “It is still probably advantageous to shoot in these other places. ” When asked what he believes was the catalyst for the big Hollywood exodus, Paul responded with the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike.

“We up not having production for a while, and then people off and find other ways to make production. ” “It’s almost the same way unscripted got started because there was a writers’ strike at that time period,” he said, referring to the 2007-2008 strike.

“I hate these strikes. I think it’s always counterproductive. I think people should just never strike, get into a room, negotiate hard, just get something done because those strikes end up hurting everybody. You always have a failed win, and I think that was one of them.

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” Paul reiterated he has the support of all major Hollywood studios, including the newly-formed Skydance.

“We’ve been making films with Paramount for the past eight years, and we have a relationship with David Ellison,” he said. “Even though it was competitive at one moment, we now like each other. I think it’s going to be healthy. I think there’ll be a lot more production that takes place.

David is a filmmaker. He really cares about the entertainment business, and I think that’s gonna be good. I’m optimistic about that. ” The producer said the execs “love the idea of bringing a certain amount of productions back to America.

” “Our stages are empty. They all have studios. Paramount has a lot of sound stages. Everybody has sound stages, and we want them full.

” “I’ve met with almost every head of every major studio, who are all championing it,” he continued. They themselves are getting on the phones to call people, congresspeople, to help make it happen because they know how important it is for them their bottom line. ” Paul is “thankful” for Trump’s seemingly dismissal of his previously fervent support of a 100% tariff on films produced outside of the U.S. as a way of countering foreign tax incentives.

“Thankfully, I haven’t heard the word tariff. In the beginning, we were hearing tariffs all the time. That was the thing. When I came here last time, it was the tariff, but no. Now it’s all hands on deck, federal tax credit.

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