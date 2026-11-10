Trump adviser threatens to take legal action over claims he was paid by Qatar

Alex Bruesewitz said on Tuesday that he would be taking legal action against claims he was being paid by Qatar.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Alex Bruesewitz attends Time100 Next at Current at Chelsea Piers on October 30, 2025 in New York City.

, a top social media adviser to President Donald Trump, said on Tuesday that he would be taking legal action against claims he was being paid by Qatar.

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“If any person of notoriety publicly asserts that I was paid by Qatar, I will pursue legal action, including claims for defamation,” Bruesewitz wrote on X. “I have never been paid by Qatar, and the allegations referenced in the filing submitted by a disgruntled former employee have already been debunked. ”The post from Bruesewitz comes one day after The New York Times put out an article that reported on a lawsuit filed Monday.

In the lawsuit, Derek Utley accused Bruesewitz of being paid about $500,000 from “individuals associated with Qatar. ”The lawsuit states that Bruesewitz “cultivated relationships with foreign governmental representatives, politically connected individuals, and wealthy foreign businessmen while offering political consulting, strategic communications, and access to American political figures and governmental institutions. ”“Furthermore, I am not a party to any lawsuit, either as a defendant or as a plaintiff,” his post concluded.

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