Trump Adopts Position Allowing Green Card Applicants to Seek Status Abroad

The Trump administration has announced that green card applicants must return to their home country to seek lawful permanent resident status via a green card application, marking a significant development in immigration policy.

Trump administration says green card applicants have to return to home country to seek lawful status The Trump administration has announced that applicants seeking lawful permanent resident status via a green card application must return to their home country , a significant development that has raised several concerns among immigration advocates.

A preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Court Judge David Alan Ezra, a Reagan appointee, on May 14, blocked certain provisions in the law regarding immigrant detentions and handovers to federal authorities. Meanwhile, Paxton, the Texas attorney general, has appealed the ruling to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, arguing that the law complements federal immigration law rather than interferes with it. The appeal asks the court to stay the lower court’s injunction pending the appeal.

Civil rights groups have also expressed concerns over a new Texas law that allows state police to arrest and detain illegal immigrants. The legislation, known as S.B. 4, has been criticized as unconstitutional, as it contradicts the U.S. Constitution’s Supremacy Clause, which prioritizes federal law over state or local laws. Consequently, plaintiffs have filed a lawsuit to invalidate the state law





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Green Card Lawful Permanent Resident Status Home Country U.S. District Court Judge David Alan Ezra Texas Attorney General

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