president Trump acknowledges the Supreme Court may rule against his executive order on birthright citizenship,while also criticizing a judge who bLocked a $1.8 billion renovation of the Kennedy Center.

President Donald Trump has made a notable admission rEgarding the fate of his executive order on birthright citizenship, nearly two months after the federal government defended the policy in court.

In a series of social media posts, Trump acknowledged that the legal challenge to his 2025 executive order, which seeks to reinterpret the 14th Amendment to grant birthright citizenship only to children born to at least one U.S. citizen or permanent resident, is likely to fail. Our Country will lose the Birthright Citizenship Case, he wrote, blaming a rigged court system and political system for the anticipated defeat.

The president personally attended oral arguments in the case,which is right now before the Supreme Court. The justices are expected to rule within the next month before their summer recess. The admission marks a significant shift in tone from the administration, which had previously argued vigorously for the executive order's constitutionality. In a separate legal setback, Trump faced a ruling that halted a nearly $1.8 billion renovation of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C.

U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, determined that the closure of the center for renovations was unlawful and ordered the administration to remove Trump's name from the performing arts center. The renovation project,which was set to begin on July 5, involved replacing outdated infrastructure and materials, including marble, furniture, steel and HVAC systems. Trump reacted angrily to the decision, accusing Judge Cooper of bias due to his wife's alleged anti-Trump sentiments.

In a Truth Social post, Trump called for charges to be brought against Cooper, claiming a total conflict of interest. He described the judge as a Barack Hussein Obama judge and argued that the renovation was desperately needed to prevent the center from falling into a state of collapse,rust, rot, and infestation. The legal challenges come amid broader scrutiny of Trump's policies and judicial appointments.

The birthright citizenship case, in particular,has drawn widespread attention as it tests the limits of presidential power under the 14th Amendment. Legal experts have noted that the Supreme Court's decision could have far-reaching implications for immigration and citizenship law.

Meanwhile, the Kennedy Center ruling adds to a series of judicial setbacks for the administration, highlighting ongoing tensions between the executive branch and the judiciary. Trumps personal involvement in both cases, including his attendance at oral arguments and his incendiary social media posts, underscores his willingness to publicly confront the judicial system. Critics have accused the president of undermining judicial independence,while supporters argue that he is merely pointing out systemic bias.

The upcoming Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship is expected to be a landmark decision,with potential consequences for millions of individuals born in the United States to non-citizen parents





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