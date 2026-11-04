Trump Admits Iran War Contributed to Republican Midterm Losses

Donald Trump acknowledges US-Israeli strikes on Iran played a role in Republican defeats as Democrats win Congress amid high energy costs.

Former President Donald Trump has publicly acknowledged that the ongoing military conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran significantly contributed to the Republican Party's poor performance in the recent midterm elections. This admission marks a rare moment of direct political accountability from Trump regarding the geopolitical consequences of the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has driven up domestic energy prices and fueled voter discontent.

Iranian Leadership Responds to US Election Results

The government of Iran celebrated the stinging rebuke delivered to Donald Trump in the midterm elections, declaring that American voters had explicitly rejected the war launched by the former US president. Despite this political victory in the court of public opinion, Tehran remained on high alert for the possibility of renewed military strikes, maintaining a stance of defensive vigilance. Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who serves as Iran's chief negotiator, posted a statement on the social media platform X on Wednesday, emphasizing that the American electorate prioritized conscience and the cost of living over foreign intervention. Ghalibaf stated that Americans had said no to war and urged Washington not to ignore this clear expression of public opinion by attacking his country again.

Also read Ahead of Election Day, Trump sets the stage for potential Republican losses

Strategic Alliances and Regional Escalation

The US and Israel launched coordinated attacks on Iran on February 28, initiating a period of intense regional hostility that has since expanded across the Middle East. In response, Iran executed strikes on Israel and on Gulf states that host United States military bases, escalating tensions to unprecedented levels. Israel also intensified its attacks on Lebanon, with the conflict recently spreading to Yemen, where Houthi militias have targeted energy facilities, airports, and other strategic assets in Saudi Arabia. These actions have severely disrupted global supply chains, with shipping through the Strait of Hormuz coming to a near standstill after Tehran declared it closed. Consequently, global oil and gas prices have surged, while the United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iran, dealing a significant blow to the Iranian economy.

Domestic Political Reckoning for Republicans

Democrats secured majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives in Tuesday's election, marking a decisive shift in American political power. These victories in Republican strongholds underscored deep frustration with Donald Trump's stewardship of the economy and his decision to launch a war that drove up gas prices. Blaming the war for driving up household costs had been a central focus of the Democratic Party's midterm election campaign, allowing them to frame the conflict as a burden borne by ordinary Americans. A news outlet run by the Iranian judiciary shared a circulating joke on X, stating that Trump failed at regime change in Iran but succeeded in Texas, a reference to a southern state where a Democrat won a Senate race for the first time in decades.

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Economic Impact and Future Threats

While Iranian leaders welcomed the Democratic victory, Tehran remains concerned that Trump could seek to compensate for his political loss with a military strike, keeping defense forces on high alert. Mediators have intensified efforts to end the war amid fears that it could reignite after the election, with Trump on Tuesday declining to rule out a resumption of combat operations. Iran has warned of wider retaliation if the war resumes, creating a volatile environment where diplomatic channels are stretched thin. The economic fallout has been severe, with the US naval blockade hitting Iran's economy hard and American consumers facing elevated energy costs that influenced their voting behavior.

Statements from Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei

Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei issued a written statement on Wednesday, asserting that US hostility would persist regardless of which party held power in Washington. He warned against any inclination towards submission to the United States, arguing that the consequences of American miscalculations and arrogant delusions had manifested as a heavy burden of costs for the American people and their puppet regimes. Khamenei's statement reinforced Iran's stance of resistance, framing the electoral defeat of Trump as a validation of Tehran's steadfastness. Meanwhile, Trump told reporters that while he believed Iran played a part in the Republican defeats, people also understood the importance of what he had done with Iran, suggesting a continued belief in his foreign policy approach despite the electoral backlash.