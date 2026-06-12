Trump Admits He Would Have Backed Rival of Endorsed Iowa Rep. Feenstra

Former President Donald Trump revealed that he would have supported the Republican primary opponent of Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) if he had been better informed about the candidates. Trump's endorsement of Feenstra four days before the June 2 primAry election did not prevent political newcomer Zach Lahn from winning the nomination. lahn will now face Iowa Auditor Rob Sand in the November gubernatorial election.

Former President Donald Trump admitted on Thursday that he would have supported the Republican primary opponent of Rep. randy Feenstra (R-IA) if he had been better informed about the candidates.

Trump endorsed Feenstra four days before the June 2 primary election, despite outspending his opponent, poliTical newcomer Zach Lahn, by nearly $1 million and having the support of the former president. however, when asked if he regretted his endorsement, Trump suggested that he did not have enough information about Lahn at the period to make an informed decision. He noted that Lahn was more supportive of his agenda than Feenstra, who is a House Republican.

Trump stated in the Oval Office, 'Had I been given the proper information, which I don't think I was, I probably would have endorsed the other person or not endorsed at all, but I would have endorsed the other person.

' Feenstra was one of the most notable Trump-endorsed candidates to lose in the Republican primaries this year. Lahn, a former GOP operative who has worked on Republican campaigns in Montana and Colorado, was once unknown but began gaining endorsements as his campaign picked up steam. Lahn will now face Iowa Auditor Rob Sand, the sole Iowa Democrat to hold statewide office, for the governor's mansion in November.

Both candidates entered the race after the resignation of former Governor Kim Reynolds





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Randy Feenstra Zach Lahn Republican Primary Iowa Governor Election

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dem rep who went on expletive-laden anti-Trump rant wins primaryRep. Susie Lee faced challengers in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary, one of the West's most competitive swing districts.

Read more »

Melania Trump forges her own path in Trump's second termDespite Melania Trump's careful choice of public appearances, those appearances have both helped and hindered the president.

Read more »

Kai Trump cleared after critics accuse her of deleting boos from Knicks game with Donald TrumpKai, 19, joined the president at Madison Square Garden Monday night to watch Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

Read more »

MAGA Rep Mocked for Saying Trump Born a 'Very Special Baby'The Texas lawmaker stooped to a new low in his presidential praise.

Read more »