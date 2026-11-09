Trump Admits Deportations Were Too Harsh Amid Miller Appointment

President Trump acknowledges his mass deportation policy hurt Republicans, pledging bipartisan cooperation. Yet, he appoints hardliner Stephen Miller as Chief of Staff.

President Donald Trump made a significant concession regarding his immigration agenda, admitting that his administration's enforcement measures and mass deportation policies had gone too far. In a candid interview with CBS 60 Minutes that aired on Sunday, the President expressed regret that his hardline stance might have negatively impacted his party's electoral prospects. He explicitly stated that he would like to work with Democrats to reach a consensus on immigration reform, signaling a potential pivot in his administrative approach.

Admitting Policy Consequences for Republicans

Trump told interviewer Ross Douthat that his immigration agenda has functioned as a double-edged sword for the Republican Party. He argued that while voters overwhelmingly supported his aggressive efforts to secure the southern border, the public remained deeply divided over the execution of mass deportations. The President claimed he received an A-plus grade for closing the border but acknowledged that the strategy also hurt his standing with the electorate. He noted that many Americans were uncomfortable witnessing the removal of law-abiding immigrants who held good jobs and paid taxes.

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Internal Conflict and Hardliner Appointments

The remarks highlight a sharp contrast between Trump's public admissions and his internal staffing decisions. Trump acknowledged that some hardliners within his own administration favored removing every illegal immigrant regardless of their personal circumstances. When asked if these individuals worked in his White House, he confirmed their presence. This admission came shortly after he selected his longtime aide Stephen Miller as his new White House Chief of Staff. Miller is widely viewed as an immigration hardliner who helped shape the administration's strictest policies.

Bipartisan Reactions to Chief of Staff Selection

The appointment of Stephen Miller has drawn immediate and fierce criticism from political opponents across the spectrum. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is poised to become the next Speaker of the House, stated that he would not seek to work with Miller. Jeffries contrasted this stance with his ability to find common ground with former White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. He explicitly noted that there would be no opportunity to collaborate with someone representing Miller's ideology, citing Miller's role in the administration's previous immigration strategies.

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Criticism from Governors and Commentators

Liberals and progressive commentators reacted with outrage to the news of Miller's promotion. Leftist commentator Krystal Ball described the appointment as a hostile gesture to voters who had recently rejected the administration's immigration tactics. California Governor Gavin Newsom also condemned the decision, calling Miller a vile thug and accusing him of cooking up a sadistic mass deportation regime. Newsom argued that Miller's policies ripped apart families and trampled civil rights, stating that voters had rejected this cruelty in recent elections.

Prospects for Legal Status and Reform

Despite the controversial staffing choices, Trump maintained that a bipartisan deal remains achievable. He suggested that providing some form of legal status for undocumented immigrants who have spent years working in the United States is a doable objective. The President believes this specific issue could serve as a bridge for negotiation with Democrats who scored significant victories in the recent elections. His comments indicate a willingness to moderate certain aspects of his immigration policy to secure legislative agreements, even as he retains key hardliners in his inner circle.