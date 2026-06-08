Trump Administration Withholds Pay From Legal Aid Groups While Demanding Confidential Case Data on Unaccompanied Migrant Children

The Trump administration is withholding pay from legal aid groups while demanding they share confidential case data about unaccompanied migrant children fighting to remain in the country. This standoff threatens the existence of legal clinics providing a critical lifeline to migrant children and could undermine their cases in immigration court.

The Trump administration is withholding pay from legal aid groups while demanding they share confidential case data about unaccompanied migrant children fighting to remain in the country, according to records reviewed by For months, the records show, the primary legal services provider for unaccompanied migrant youth has been locked in a standoff with the federal government over these unprecedented demands , which advocates say would represent a breach of attorney-client privilege and could put vulnerable children at risk.

As a result, legal clinics across the country that provide a critical lifeline to migrant children, shepherding them through the byzantine immigration court system that they would otherwise face on their own, have not been paid for their work since December, threatening their existence. At the same time, immigration courts are using novel tactics to hasten deportations, including in cases involving children, straining lawyers’ resources, immigration lawyers tell The developments could threaten the safety of migrant children, already an incredibly vulnerable population, lawyers and advocates say.

Without legal support, children would be forced to fend for themselves against ICE lawyers calling for their deportation. And if the federal government is handed granular data about children’s legal defense, their cases could be undermined.

"There’s this whole-of-government approach right now, it seems, to target children," said Michael Lukens, the executive director of the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights. "What they’re trying to do is get a workaround to get the information that we don’t want to give them about our child clients.





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Trump Administration Legal Aid Groups Unaccompanied Migrant Children Immigration Court ICE Lawyers Attorney-Client Privilege Unprecedented Demands Threat To Legal Clinics Novel Tactics To Hasten Deportations Children's Safety Legal Representation Asylum Claims Coercion War On Children

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