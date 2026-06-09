Trump administration will offer expedited visa interviews at select embassies for $750

Wait times for visa interviews for citizens of countries that are not part of the Visa Waiver Program can be several months if not longer.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on June 3, 2026, on Capitol Hill. The State Department will test a $750 “premium” option promising visa interview appointments within 10 days, in addition to the standard $185 fee, at select embassies worldwide.

The six-month pilot, running July 1 through Dec. 31, aims to ease backlogs created by stricter Trump-era screening rules that have stretched wait times to months. The optional add-on service will not guarantee visa approvals, and the State Department will name which missions offer it before launch, with any extension hinging on traveler demand.

The State Department will offer a “premium” expedited service for foreigners seeking business or tourist visas to come to the United States that will set applicants back $750 — on top of the initial fee of $185. In a notice to be published in the Federal Register this week, the department will unveil a pilot program that will allow visa applicants to pay the $750 to schedule an appointment for an interview within 10 days of the payment at select U.S. embassies and consulates.

The pilot program will run from July 1 to Dec. 31, according to internal documents obtained by the Associated Press and a State Department official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the program has not yet been announced. The move is a potential effort to ease conditions caused by the Trump administration’s push to make entering the United States more difficult.

The administration has cracked down on most forms of migration for foreigners — demanding that bonds of up to $15,000 be paid for visa processing in some, mainly African, countries and requiring years of personal history, including social media accounts, to be vetted. Wait times for visa interviews for citizens of countries that are not part of the Visa Waiver Program can be several months if not longer.

But paying the fee for the “optional premium add-on service” does not guarantee that a visa will be issued. The embassies and consulates at which the expedited service will be available are to be announced before the program takes effect July 1. The pilot program will run through the end of the year but could be extended depending on demand. Rebuilding L.A.

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Trump administration will offer expedited visa interviews at select embassies for $750The pilot program will run from July 1 to Dec. 31, according to internal documents.

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