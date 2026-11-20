The White House requests Pentagon assessments on potential Iranian retaliation as Netanyahu pressures for renewed military action against Tehran's nuclear and chemical programs.

The Trump administration is actively evaluating the strategic necessity of additional military operations against Iran, despite current assessments suggesting that economic pressure is already achieving U.S. objectives. According to reports from The Wall Street Journal, the White House has formally requested comprehensive assessments from the Pentagon and intelligence agencies. These evaluations focus on how Iran might retaliate against various U.S. strike scenarios, highlighting the complex diplomatic and military calculations taking place at the highest levels of the U.S. government.

Strategic Deliberations and Military Targets

U.S. officials are particularly concerned about the potential for another operation to trigger devastating Iranian attacks against the oil and natural gas infrastructure of Gulf countries. Among the specific targets under consideration are the heavily fortified Pickaxe Mountain nuclear complex in Iran, which is buried deep beneath a mountain, as well as various military installations, bridges, and power plants. Iranian leaders are also listed as potential targets in these hypothetical strike plans, underscoring the high stakes involved in any potential escalation.

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Netanyahu Pushes for Joint Military Campaign

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is intensifying his efforts to persuade the United States that another military campaign is necessary to counter emerging threats. Reports indicate that the Israeli prime minister is pushing for a joint operation lasting four to seven days, citing concerns that Iran is rebuilding its missile and drone capabilities. Netanyahu reportedly told Israeli security officials on Wednesday evening that an operation against Iran was unavoidable, reflecting the urgent stance taken by Jerusalem regarding regional security dynamics.

Israeli sources state that Netanyahu is putting enormous pressure on the Americans, hoping to get to President Trump and extract a green light for action. A senior Israeli military officer confirmed to the network that the two countries already have coordinated operational plans in place. There are shared and approved plans between the IDF and CENTCOM, and the primary question remaining is strictly about the timing of such an intervention. The reports followed a Wednesday meeting in Israel between U.S. Central Command commander Adm. Brad Cooper and IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.

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Intelligence Disputes and Chemical Weapons Claims

Intelligence sharing remains a focal point of diplomatic activity, with Mossad director Roman Gofman visiting Washington and Miami last week for discussions with CIA Director John Ratcliffe and White House envoy Steve Witkoff. Gofman traveled to Saudi Arabia, where he met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman amid escalating regional attacks. During these engagements, Gofman presented Israeli intelligence concerning Iranian chemical-weapons research and testing while urging renewed military action.

President Trump publicly raised concerns about Iran's potential pursuit of chemical and biological weapons during a Fox News interview on Wednesday in Shenzhen, China. He suggested that Tehran was exploring these alternatives after U.S. strikes severely damaged its nuclear program, stating there are indications that Iran is looking at gases and bio agents. Tehran rejected these allegations on Thursday, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei comparing them to the intelligence controversy surrounding Iraq's alleged weapons of mass destruction before the 2003 U.S. invasion. Baqaei wrote on X that the narrative appears to be following a fraudulent script.

Regional Instability and Economic Consequences

The diplomatic and military deliberations unfold amid continued uncertainty over the whereabouts and condition of Iran's highly enriched uranium. International inspectors have been unable to independently verify the status of these materials following previous U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities. Tehran announced on Thursday that it would not grant the International Atomic Energy Agency unrestricted access to sensitive nuclear sites while facing the threat of additional military strikes, further complicifying verification efforts.

Regional instability is evident as Western officials believe the likelihood of renewed large-scale U.S. strikes had increased, although Trump subsequently signaled that he was in no rush to make a decision. Recent conflicts included an IRGC missile installation on Iran's Qeshm Island earlier this week and an incident where a skyscraper in Riyadh's King Abdullah Financial District was damaged, though no injuries were reported. Gulf governments have urged Washington to avoid another major round of strikes, fearing Iranian retaliation against critical energy infrastructure and further disruption to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

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Even as military tensions mount, the Trump administration continues using its naval blockade and economic-pressure campaign to squeeze Tehran and force concessions without launching another major offensive. Iran's economy is buckling under the combined pressure of sanctions and the blockade, with inflation exceeding 90 percent and the rial plunging in value. While Trump has not authorized another major operation and has stated a preference to wait until the new year, his stance does not preclude a change in course should circumstances deteriorate rapidly.