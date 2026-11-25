President Donald Trump pledges congressional funding to replace the 57-year-old air traffic control infrastructure following a November 13 nationwide ground stop caused by telecom failure.

President Donald Trump announced a federal initiative to overhaul the national air traffic control infrastructure, citing the system's age and recent operational failures as primary drivers for the proposed reconstruction. The commitment was made on Tuesday during the annual turkey pardoning ceremony at the White House, where Trump addressed reporters and emphasized the need for modernization. He stated that the administration intends to collaborate closely with Congress to secure the necessary funding and rebuild the network to ensure safer and more efficient travel for American citizens.

Infrastructure Age and Safety Concerns

The President described the current air traffic control infrastructure as antiquated, revealing that key components are approximately 57 years old. He characterized these systems as outdated and highlighted that parts of the network are even older than the rest of the remaining structure. Despite expressing confidence that the system remains totally safe for current operations, Trump admitted that upgrades must proceed with caution. He explained that the administration plans to move slowly on these improvements to maintain safety standards while working toward a more robust technological foundation.

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Federal Funding and Legislative Strategy

Trump explicitly expressed hope that Congress would allocate funds to support the reconstruction of the air traffic control network. He assured observers that securing this financial support is a priority for the administration and essential for implementing the upgrades. The President indicated that he expects legislative approval for the necessary budget, which would allow engineers to build a new system. He predicted that this investment would result in the best air traffic control capabilities available, enhancing both capacity and reliability across the national aviation network.

November 13 Telecommunications Failure Context

The announcement follows a rare nationwide ground stop that occurred on November 13, which was attributed to a major telecommunications failure within the control network. This incident prompted widespread conversations among officials and industry experts about the urgent need to update the decades-old equipment. Trump described the equipment involved in the failure as old and broken, suggesting it had essentially suffered a critical malfunction akin to a heart attack. He argued that the failure exposed the fragility of relying on outdated technology for modern aviation demands.

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Criticism of Previous Engineering Decisions

During the ceremony, Trump criticized the engineering decisions made by the previous Biden administration regarding the integration of new materials. He alleged that the former administration connected copper wiring to glass fibers, a combination he described as incompatible with proper electrical engineering principles. Trump claimed that this mismatch resulted in wasted money and contributed to the current system's vulnerabilities. He emphasized that understanding electrical engineering fundamentals is crucial for maintaining reliable communication lines in critical infrastructure.

Transportation Department Response and Holiday Travel

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy issued a statement on Tuesday affirming that the entire Trump administration is working around the clock to keep America moving. His remarks were designed to reassure travelers during the holiday season that the government is prioritizing the continuity of air travel. The Department of Transportation has positioned itself as actively engaged in resolving these systemic issues to prevent further disruptions. Officials aim to demonstrate that the administration is taking decisive action to address the infrastructure challenges identified earlier in the year.

Future Implementation and Congressional Action

Looking ahead, the administration expects Congress to move quickly on the proposed funding and legislative measures to support the overhaul. Trump stated that he is confident in the legislative process and believes lawmakers will act to address the long-standing infrastructure needs. The government plans to present detailed proposals to Congress, outlining the specific requirements for rebuilding the air traffic control system. This collaborative effort between the executive branch and legislators is intended to ensure that the necessary resources are available for a comprehensive modernization project.