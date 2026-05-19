Trump Administration Updates Ahead of Elections and More

Information on the stance of President Trump towards a Republican representative, the position of Admiral Brad Cooper on CENTCOM's posture and readiness, the investigation of Rep. Ilhan Omar, the stock trades of President Trump, and the inception of First Lady Melania Trump's law regarding online intimate images.

President Trump called Rep. Thomas Massie a 'weak and pathetic RINO' and called for him to be 'thrown out of office' immediately, as he backs the rep's rival, Ed Gallrein in Tuesday's battle at the polls.

Tom Massie is a member of the Republican Party and represents Kentucky's 4th congressional district. On Capitol Hill, Admiral Brad Cooper is testifying on CENTCOM's posture and readiness, while acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is being grilled on the Department of Justice Budget for 2027. The Justice Department is investigating Rep. Ilhan Omar, Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday.

The office of Government Ethics released forms revealing Trump made more than 3,700 stock trades in the first quarter of the year, some of which involved companies whose business was impacted by his administration's policies. President Trump is ready to restart military strikes against Iran if a deal isn't reached, while Vice President JD Vance warned Iran that President Trump is willing and able to go down that pathway if we have to.

First lady Melania Trump's law making it a federal crime to post intimate images or depictions online without consent is about to take effect. Vice President JD Vance joked that he stood in at the White House press briefing for Karoline Leavitt as she gave birth





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President Trump Republican Representative Republicans Congressional Elections Admiral Brad Cooper Department Of Justice Justice Department Investigation Stock Trades Targeting Of Rep. Ilhan Omar Administration Posture And Readiness Take It Down Act Melania Trump Online Intimate Images

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