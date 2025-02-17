Trump Administration Unveils Plan to Curb Avian Flu and Lower Egg Prices

The White House is working on a plan to combat the avian flu and lower egg prices that have skyrocketed due to inflation and the Biden administration's culling of millions of chickens. Kevin Hassett, National Economic Council Director, revealed the plan to CBS, emphasizing a focus on biosecurity and medication to prevent the spread of the disease.

Hassett, speaking on CBS' 'Face the Nation,' stated that he and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins are collaborating with leading experts in government, academia, and research institutions worldwide to present a comprehensive plan to President Donald Trump next week. He criticized the Biden administration's strategy, which he characterized as 'randomly killing chickens' within a designated perimeter upon finding a single infected bird, costing billions of dollars.In contrast, Hassett highlighted the Trump administration's focus on implementing more effective biosecurity measures, innovative medication strategies, and advanced perimeter control techniques to prevent the spread of the disease without resorting to mass culling. He emphasized the importance of a proactive approach, stating that if such measures had been implemented a year earlier, egg prices would be significantly lower. Hassett also addressed the 'very large' inflation problem, attributing it to the policies of former President Joe Biden. He cited the consumer price index, revealing that the stagflation caused by Biden's policies was more severe than anticipated, with an average inflation rate of 4.6% across all goods over the last three months, significantly exceeding the target rate. Hasset pointed to the acceleration of inflation at the end of Biden's term as a contributing factor. Average egg prices have witnessed a 15% increase since January and a staggering 53% surge year-over-year, according to the latest consumer price index. The average price of a dozen Large Grade A eggs is approaching $5.00, as tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.





