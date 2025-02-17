Trump Administration Unveils Plan to Combat Avian Flu and Lower Egg Prices

The White House is working on a plan to tackle the avian flu and bring down soaring egg prices. National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett says the plan will focus on better biosecurity and medication strategies, avoiding the widespread culling of chickens employed by the Biden administration.

The White House is developing a plan to combat the avian flu, aiming to alleviate the surge in egg prices driven by inflation and the Biden administration's strategy of culling chickens to contain the disease's spread, according to National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett.

Hassett appeared on CBS' 'Face the Nation' and stated that he and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins are collaborating with leading experts in government, academia, and research institutions across the country and globally to present President Donald Trump with a comprehensive plan next week. 'The Biden plan was simply to kill chickens, and they spent billions of dollars randomly eliminating chickens within a radius where a sick chicken was detected,' Hassett commented. He emphasized that the plan being formulated under the Trump administration focuses on 'better biosecurity practices, improved medication strategies, and other measures' to ensure that culling chickens is not the primary response.Hassett explained, 'We are working on establishing a more intelligent perimeter approach, utilizing the expertise of the finest scientists in government to finalize these strategies. This is the kind of initiative that should have been implemented a year ago, and had it been, egg prices would be significantly more favorable at present.' Hassett also addressed the 'substantial' inflation problem, which he attributed to former President Joe Biden. He stated, 'We observed the consumer price index report and discovered that the stagflation engendered by President Biden's policies was more severe than anticipated. Over the past three months, across all goods, including eggs, the average inflation rate was 4.6%, significantly exceeding the target rate, and reflecting an acceleration at the conclusion of Biden's term.'Average egg prices have climbed 15% since January and are up 53% year-over-year, according to the most recent consumer price index released Wednesday. The average price for a dozen Large Grade A eggs is approaching $5.00, as tracked by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis. The White House has previously acknowledged that the Biden administration contributed to the egg supply shortage by authorizing the culling of over 100 million chickens. Sources inform FOX Business that the elimination of infected flocks is the current U.S. protocol, but more research and development are essential to control and potentially prevent outbreaks, such as through vaccination programs.





FOX10Phoenix / 🏆 83. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AVIAN FLU EGG PRICES INFLATION WHITE HOUSE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION BIDEN ADMINISTRATION BIOSECURITY MEDICATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Administration Unveils Plan to Curb Avian Flu and Lower Egg PricesThe White House is working on a plan to combat the avian flu and lower egg prices that have skyrocketed due to inflation and the Biden administration's culling of millions of chickens. Kevin Hassett, National Economic Council Director, revealed the plan to CBS, emphasizing a focus on biosecurity and medication to prevent the spread of the disease.

Read more »

Trump Administration Unveils Plan to Combat Inflation on Day OnePresident Trump's administration is prioritizing the fight against inflation, releasing a presidential memorandum outlining a comprehensive government strategy to curb rising prices. The move comes as inflation remains above the Federal Reserve's target, presenting a significant economic challenge to consumers.

Read more »

Trump Administration Unveils Plan for US to Lead in Digital AssetsDavid Sacks, Trump's crypto czar, and key congressional leaders announced a plan on Capitol Hill to solidify the US's position as a leader in the digital asset ecosystem. The plan includes forming a bicameral committee focused on crypto regulation and prioritizing stablecoin and market structure legislation.

Read more »

Chaos and Confusion at the National Nuclear Security Administration Amid Trump Administration FiringsThe National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA), responsible for overseeing the U.S. nuclear weapons stockpile, was thrown into chaos as the Trump administration initiated mass firings that were abruptly paused. Employees were subjected to sudden terminations, with many receiving late-night emails informing them of their dismissal and their access to work emails being cut off. The firings, part of a larger effort to reduce the federal workforce, caused widespread confusion and uncertainty among NNSA staff.

Read more »

Trump Administration Unveils 'Iron Dome for America': A New Era in Missile DefenseThe Trump administration has announced a bold new initiative, dubbed the 'Iron Dome for America,' aimed at fortifying the nation's defenses against the growing threat of ballistic, hypersonic, and cruise missiles. The initiative calls for the development of a next-generation missile defense system, reflecting a renewed commitment to 'peace through strength' and a recognition of the evolving nature of global security.

Read more »

Trump Administration Unveils Plans for Complete Air Traffic Control System OverhaulPresident Trump announces plans to replace the entire U.S. air traffic control system following a fatal helicopter-plane collision.

Read more »