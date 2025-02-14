Trump Administration to Terminate Hundreds of Thousands of Federal Probationary Workers

The Trump administration is taking drastic steps to reduce the federal workforce by targeting probationary employees for termination. This move, driven by President Trump's executive order and Elon Musk's suggestions, could affect hundreds of thousands of workers across various agencies.

The Trump administration escalated its efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce, the nation's largest employer, by directing agencies to terminate nearly all probationary employees who hadn't yet secured civil service protection. This move could potentially affect hundreds of thousands of workers. In addition, employees at certain agencies were alerted to impending significant workforce reductions.

The decision concerning probationary employees, typically those with less than a year of service, originated from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which functions as the human resources department for the federal government. A source familiar with the matter, speaking anonymously due to restrictions on public discussion, confirmed the notification. Even employees within the OPM itself were not exempt: Dozens of probationary workers at OPM were informed during a Thursday afternoon group call that they were being dismissed and instructed to vacate the building within 30 minutes, according to another anonymous source. This is anticipated to be the initial step in a wider wave of layoffs. President Trump issued an executive order on Tuesday instructing agency heads to formulate plans for 'large-scale reductions in force.' Elon Musk, who has been granted significant authority by the president to curtail government spending through his Department of Government Efficiency, advocated on Thursday for the complete elimination of certain agencies. 'I think we do need to delete entire agencies as opposed to leave a lot of them behind,' Musk stated during a video call to the World Governments Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. 'If we don't remove the roots of the weed, then it's easy for the weed to grow back.' Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees representing federal workers, asserted that the administration 'abused' the probationary status of workers 'to conduct a politically driven mass firing spree, targeting employees not because of performance, but because they were hired before Trump took office.' This directive represents an expansion of prior instructions from OPM, which earlier this week informed agencies that probationary employees should be dismissed if they were not meeting high performance standards. The exact number of workers currently in a probationary period remains unclear. According to government data maintained by OPM, as of March 2024, 220,000 workers had less than a year on the job - the most recent data available. The dismissal of probationary employees commenced earlier this week and has impacted workers at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Department of Education. At least 39 individuals were terminated from the Education Department on Wednesday, according to a union representing agency workers, including civil rights workers, special education specialists, and student aid officials. The layoffs have also affected researchers at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) working on cancer treatment, opioid addiction, prosthetics, and burn pit exposure, Senator Patty Murray, a Washington state Democrat, stated on Thursday. Murray remarked that she received reports from VA researchers in her state who were instructed to cease their research immediately, 'not because their work isn't desperately needed, but because Trump and Elon have decided to fire these researchers on a whim.' The VA announced on Thursday that it had laid off more than 1,000 non-'mission critical' probationary workers, asserting that the move would 'save the department more than $98 million per year, and VA will redirect all of those resources back toward health care, benefits and services for VA beneficiaries.'Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, an organization dedicated to safeguarding government workers, indicated that the Agriculture Department's Food Safety and Inspection Service would be particularly hard hit by the layoff of probationary employees due to its ongoing challenges in recruiting inspectors who are required to be present at all times at most slaughterhouses. The civilian federal workforce, excluding military personnel and postal workers, comprises approximately 2.4 million people. While roughly 20% of the workers are located in Washington D.C. and the surrounding states of Maryland and Virginia, over 80% reside outside the Capitol region. It is unlikely that layoffs will result in significant deficit savings. When the Congressional Budget Office examined the issue, it determined that the government spent $271 billion annually compensating civilian federal workers, with about 60% of that total allocated to workers employed by the departments of Defense, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs. The government could, theoretically, eliminate all these workers and still face a deficit exceeding $1 trillion which would continue to increase as tax revenues are insufficient to keep pace with the escalating costs of Social Security and Medicare. Elaine Kamarck, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, opined that firing probationary employees is flawed because it disproportionately targets younger workers.





