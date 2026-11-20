(CNN) — Sean Cairncross is being replaced as the Trump administration’s national cyber director, a source close to the White House said Thursday. The move comes as the nation is reeling from a string of outages.

National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross speaks onstage Nov. 16, 2026, during Semafor Silicon Valley & The World-Day One in Menlo Park, California. — Sean Cairncross is being replaced as the Trump administration’s national cyber director, a source close to the White House said Thursday.

The exact circumstances of Cairncross’ departure were not immediately clear, but the source said President Donald Trump “fully supported firing Sean Cairncross from his position as he lacked the strong cyber credentials to perform the job. ” Kirsten Davies, the Senate-confirmed chief information officer at the Defense Department, will take over the role in an acting capacity, the source said.

Also read White House Cyber Director Sean Cairncross Departs After Tech Outages Hit US Systems

Cairncross has been the administration’s top cyber official since 2025 and leads the Office of the National Cyber Director, which coordinates cybersecurity policy and strategy across the federal government. CNN has reached out to Cairncross for comment. Axios first reported Cairncross’ departure. The departure comes as the United States deals with a string of major outages and tech failures that have created some fears among Americans and raised questions about how well the United States protects itself online.

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Democrats have faulted the administration’s response to the outages and warned that the country’s defenses aren’t keeping up with AI-driven threats. The Senate will have to confirm whoever replaces him permanently. Chief Information Officer Kirsten Davies of the U.S. Defense Department and Army Lt. Gen.

Paul Stanton, commander of the Defense Department’s Cyber Defense Command and director of the Defense Information Systems, speak March 24, 2026, before a Senate Committee on Armed Services subcommittee hearing on cybersecurity on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.