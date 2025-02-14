Trump Administration to Prioritize Transportation Funding for States with High Marriage and Birth Rates

President Trump's administration is proposing a new policy that would prioritize transportation funding for states with higher marriage and birth rates than the national average. This move, spearheaded by Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, aims to redirect federal funds to more conservative areas of the country, potentially impacting infrastructure projects and allocation of resources. Critics argue this policy could be seen as a political maneuver designed to incentivize certain social trends.

Red states with high marriage and birth rates could see a significant increase in funding from President Donald Trump's new administration. The day after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was confirmed, he released a memo with an unusual provision: Federal transportation grants and loans should favor projects in 'communities with marriage and birth rates higher than the national average.

' If implemented, this directive would likely redistribute federal funds to more conservative parts of the country, which tend to have higher fertility and marriage rates. Utah, North Dakota, and South Dakota, which are red states, had some of the country's highest birth rates in 2022. Conversely, Vermont, Oregon, and Rhode Island, which are blue states, as well as Washington, DC, had the lowest fertility rates that year. Idaho, Utah, and Wyoming, all red states, had the highest marriage rates in 2023 based on the share of each state's 15-year-old and older population who are married and not separated. Blue states New York and New Mexico were among the places with the lowest rates of married residents.A DOT spokesperson stated that 'strong population growth' would be a factor in prioritizing funding. While birth rates contribute to population growth, internal migration and immigration tend to be larger factors. The department didn't specify how it's measuring birth or marriage rates. In a statement accompanying the memo, Duffy asserted that his directive would restore 'merit-based policies' at DOT. 'The American people deserve an efficient, safe, and pro-growth transportation system based on sound decision-making, not political ideologies,' he added. The DOT memo appears to align with a desire for higher birth rates expressed by Trump administration leaders, including Vice President JD Vance and Elon Musk. Vance and Musk have long voiced concerns over the US' falling birth rate, and Vance has criticized political opponents who don't have children. Vance has also lamented the rise in divorce and the decline in marriage rates. There's a precedent for the federal government to leverage transportation funds to influence local governments to adopt specific policy actions. The National Minimum Drinking Age Act, signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1984, required all states to set their drinking age for alcohol to 21 or risk losing some federal funding for highway construction.





