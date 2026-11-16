Trump Administration to Designate Nvidia as National Champion Amid CEO Scandal

Nvidia is set to receive special government status under a White House initiative to support American tech giants, despite CEO Jensen Huang's recent resignation following a sex scandal involving allegations of espionage.

Donald Trump is preparing to give Nvidia a major government boost just days after its billionaire boss quit over a sex scandal involving an alleged Chinese spy.

Jensen Huang, 63, resigned as chief executive of the AI chip giant last Thursday following revelations about three extramarital relationships, including one suspected of being an agent of Beijing. Huang has denied knowing anything about an espionage operation. Jensen Huang is alleged to have had an affair with Alice Huang , Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell , and a third unidentified Nividia employee. Bottom right is Huang's wife Lori.

Also read Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Resigns Amid National Security Concerns and Multiple Affairs

Now Nvidia is expected to become one of more than two dozen American tech firms handed special status under a White House scheme designed to help them secure lucrative foreign contracts, per The companies will be named “national champions,” who could benefit from faster decisions on export permits, U.S. help to secure overseas customers, and access to government-backed money. Also expected to be included in the scheme, which is part of an export strategy launched in 2025 that aims to help American AI companies outpace Chinese competitors in the global artificial intelligence market, are Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, 65, is expected to unveil the selections within days, the outlet says, despite facing mounting criticism over his relationship with Huang and his handling of restrictions on the sale of American microchips to China.how he helped Huang get a direct line to Trump, in comments that are now haunting him. The former banker boasted to the All In podcast in January how he had promised the Nvidia founder “really easy access to the president.

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” The Nvidia scandal has caused a major division between Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, amid escalating national security concerns. The cozy arrangement helped Huang encourage Trump to let the company continue to supply advanced processors to Chinese customers. Trump subsequently approved deals permitting certain Nvidia chips to be exported to China, and included an arrangement requiring the company to pay the U.S. government a 25 percent charge.

But Lutnick’s approach has infuriated senior administration officials amid allegations that Megaspeed—the Singapore-based company where Huang’s mistress, Alice Huang, worked as an exec—obtained billions of dollars’ worth of Nvidia technology, which may have been diverted to Chinese businesses in breach of U.S. restrictions. The scandal has also raised questions about Trump’s own judgment, after he was reportedly warned about Alice Huang’s suspected intelligence connections before allowing Jensen Huang to fly with him on Air Force One to China last May, a claim the president denies.

Huang has apologized for his affairs, while Nvidia’s board says it has no reason to believe company secrets were exposed or U.S. national security was put at risk. Lutnick is due to join Trump on another trip to China this week, as his department prepares new rules to stop restricted American technology from reaching Chinese companies. Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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