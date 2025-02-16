Trump Administration to Cut IRS Workforce as Tax Season Begins

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) faces significant workforce reductions as the Trump administration implements plans to shrink the federal workforce. Thousands of probationary workers are reportedly being targeted for layoffs, raising concerns about the agency's ability to handle the upcoming tax season.

The Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) is reportedly planning to lay off thousands of probationary workers as tax season approaches. Two sources familiar with the situation informed The Associated Press that these cuts could commence as early as this week. President Donald Trump, since the beginning of his second term last month, has prioritized significantly reducing the federal workforce.

Trump has directed agencies to terminate nearly all probationary employees who haven't yet secured civil service protection. Furthermore, the Trump administration previously announced a plan, spearheaded by Elon Musk, to offer buyouts to virtually all federal employees through a 'deferred resignation program.' Musk is serving as Trump's chief advisor for curbing federal spending. The program's deadline was February 6th, and administration officials stated that employees who accept will be able to cease working while still receiving compensation until September 30th.The Associated Press reported that IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season were informed that they won't be permitted to accept a buyout offer from the Trump administration until after the taxpayer filing deadline, according to a letter recently sent to IRS employees. The precise number of IRS workers who will be affected by the potential layoff announcement remains unclear. It's also uncertain how these layoffs might impact IRS processes, such as the disbursement of tax refunds. January 27th marked the official start of the 2025 tax season, and the IRS anticipates receiving over 140 million tax returns by the April 15th deadline. Meanwhile, the Biden administration significantly invested - $80 billion - in the IRS, encompassing plans to hire tens of thousands of new personnel to assist with customer service and enforcement, along with new technology to modernize the tax collection agency. Republicans have been successful in recouping a portion of this funding. The civilian federal workforce, excluding military personnel and postal workers, consists of approximately 2.4 million people. While a significant segment of federal workers, about 20%, reside in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding states of Maryland and Virginia, over 80% are dispersed outside this region. Trump's buyout offer has already been accepted by an estimated 65,000 employees, according to FOX News reports





