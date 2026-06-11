Trump Administration Targets Super-Sponsors in Crackdown on Migrant Child Custody

The U.S. government is investigating over 15,000 adults who took custody of multiple unrelated immigrant children to prevent trafficking and exploitation.

The Trump administration has launched a significant investigation into the practices surrounding the custody of unaccompanied immigrant children entering the United States. Federal officials revealed on Thursday that they have identified more than 15,000 instances where adults have gained custody of multiple children who arrived without a parent.

These individuals, referred to by authorities as super-sponsors, are specifically defined as those who have taken in more than three unrelated children. The Justice Department is now prioritizing the identification and potential prosecution of these sponsors to determine if children were obtained through fraudulent means or for the purpose of exploitation. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized that the government will not tolerate half measures when it comes to the protection of children and the security of the national border.

While it is not inherently illegal to take custody of multiple unrelated migrant children, the administration is signaling a shift toward deeper scrutiny of these arrangements. The current approach contrasts sharply with the policies of the previous Biden administration, which aimed to release children to eligible adult sponsors within a 30-day window to ensure rapid family reunification.

However, federal officials argue that the previous system was flawed, claiming it allowed children to be released to adults who used false identification or forced the minors into illegal labor. In response, the Trump administration has implemented much tighter vetting procedures designed to block human traffickers. These stringent rules have resulted in a dramatic increase in the time children spend in federal custody.

By May, the average duration of custody had risen to 206 days, a stark contrast to the 37-day average observed at the start of the administration. The Justice Department highlighted several criminal cases to illustrate the dangers of inadequate vetting. One case involves a woman residing illegally in the U.S. who allegedly conspired with others to smuggle children across the border and used fraudulent identities to secure custody in exchange for monetary gain.

Another case involves an individual who falsely claimed a familial relationship with a teenage migrant to qualify as a sponsor. Despite the goal of increasing safety, the new protocols have faced criticism for causing unnecessary delays. A legal claim from a Chicago father, a U.S. citizen, suggests that bureaucratic hurdles and delays in fingerprinting appointments led to a tragedy where his toddler daughter was sexually abused while remaining in federal custody.

This highlights the complex and contentious balance the government must maintain between rigorous security vetting and the urgent need to remove children from government facilities. The debate over the treatment of unaccompanied minors has become a focal point of partisan disagreement. Democrats have frequently criticized the Republican approach as inhumane due to the extended periods children spend in detention centers.

Conversely, Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche has defended the administration's actions, arguing that enforcing the law and ensuring proper vetting is the most humane path. He suggested that those who label these security measures as cruel are ignoring the risks of exploitation that occurred under previous guidelines.

As the administration continues to investigate the 15,000 identified cases, the focus remains on eradicating the networks that treat vulnerable children as commodities while attempting to navigate the legal challenges posed by the prolonged detention of minors





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