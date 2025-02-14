Trump Administration Targets Federal Probationary Employees in Mass Layoffs

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is directing federal agencies to terminate probationary employees, impacting an estimated 216,000 workers. This move, attributed to the president's efforts to restructure and streamline the government, has sparked outrage from the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), who accuse the administration of politically motivated firings based on hiring dates rather than performance.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) held meetings with federal agencies on Thursday, instructing them to start terminating probationary employees, according to a source privy to the discussions. The News4 I-Team confirmed that at least 216,000 probationary employees could be affected, representing 9.4% of the total federal workforce. Federal workers typically serve a probationary period ranging from one to two years before gaining full civil service protections.

'The probationary period is a continuation of the job application process, not an entitlement for permanent employment,' stated an OPM spokesperson. 'Agencies are taking independent action in light of the recent hiring freeze and in support of the president’s broader efforts to restructure and streamline the federal government to better serve the American people at the highest possible standard.'However, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) President Everett Kelley expressed strong dissent, accusing the administration of misusing the probationary period for politically motivated mass firings. 'This administration has abused the probationary period to conduct a politically driven mass firing spree, targeting employees not because of performance, but because they were hired before Trump took office,' Kelley asserted in a statement. 'These firings are not about poor performance — there is no evidence these employees were anything but dedicated public servants,' Kelley emphasized. 'They are about power. They are about gutting the federal government, silencing workers and forcing agencies into submission to a radical agenda that prioritizes cronyism over competence.





