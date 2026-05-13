Trump Administration Suspends Visa Bond Requirement for World Cup Ticket Holders

The Trump administration has suspended a requirement that foreign visitors from certain countries pay as much as $15,000 in bonds if they are confirmed World Cup ticket holders, the State Department announced on Wednesday. The move is part of a larger effort to prioritize the processing of visas for the FIFA World Cup, which begins on June 11 and is co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The Trump administration has suspended a requirement that foreign visitors from certain countries pay as much as $15,000 in bonds if they are confirmed World Cup ticket holders, the State Department announced on Wednesday.

The move is part of a larger effort to prioritize the processing of visas for the FIFA World Cup, which begins on June 11 and is co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The waiver applies to travelers from 50 countries, including Iran, Haiti, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal, among others.

The suspension of the visa bond requirement is expected to alleviate concerns about visa wait times and increased fees among World Cup fans, as well as boost international demand for hotel bookings





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World Cup FIFA Visa Bond Trump Administration State Department Visa Processing Visa Wait Times Visa Fees International Demand Hotel Bookings Visa Bond Requirement World Cup Ticket Holders Visa Waiver Visa Exemption Visa Processing Priority Visa Processing Efficiency Visa Processing Speed

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