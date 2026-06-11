Justice Department Sues Penn State Over In-State Tuition for Undocumented Students

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit against Penn State, arguing its policy of offering in-state tuition to undocumented students violates federal law and discriminates against U.S. citizens.

The Department of Justice filed a complaint Thursday against Penn State, challenging its policy of offering in-state tuition rates to some immigrants in the country illegally.

Trump Administration Lawsuit Against Penn State

The lawsuit is part of a sweeping crackdown by President Donald Trump's administration on such tuition policies. The DOJ argued that in-state tuition for undocumented migrants discriminates against U.S. citizens because U.S. citizens living outside Pennsylvania are not eligible for the same reduced tuition rate. The department seeks to enjoin the university from enforcing its policy.

Also read DOJ Sues Penn State Over In-State Tuition for Undocumented Students Amid Nationwide Crackdown

Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the DOJ's Civil Division said in a statement, Congress made a deliberate policy choice that states and their public institutions may not grant tuition benefits to illegal aliens unless those same benefits are made to all U.S. citizens. He added that this university has ignored that mandate and the Department will continue to challenge policies that unlawfully disadvantage American citizens.

Advertisement

The DOJ accused the university of violating federal law by prioritizing the needs of illegal aliens over U.S. citizens in defiance of Congress's commands. Penn State's policy unconstitutionally discriminates against U.S. citizens who are not afforded the same reduced tuition rate as undocumented students, the department said. According to Penn State's website, undocumented students with or without Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) status may be eligible for in-state tuition if they meet certain residency requirements.

These include attending an accredited Pennsylvania high school for at least four years and graduating from an accredited Pennsylvania high school or receiving a Pennsylvania General Educational Development (GED) certificate. A Penn State spokesperson said the university was aware of the complaint and reviewing it. Fox News Digital has also reached out to the university for comment on the DOJ's lawsuit.

Political Shifts Impact Education Policy

The suit against Penn State, which has 86,000 students, comes as the nation looks for clues about how education and immigration policy might shift after a bruising midterm election rout for Republicans. The federal government argues federal law prevents states from providing preferential benefits to immigrants in the U.S. illegally, regardless of whether or not they meet residency requirements.

Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward, Jr. said in a statement, The Department of Justice today continues its efforts to ensure that no state law or university policy gives preferential treatment to illegal aliens over our Nation's own citizens. He added that Congress long ago made clear that states, through their public universities, cannot give reduced tuition to illegal aliens not available to all Americans. Two dozen states once offered the tuition breaks, which often had bipartisan support.

Advertisement

But as the Trump administration began suing last year, the policies ended in places including Kentucky, Illinois, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas and Florida. More recent challenges have focused on individual schools, including a lawsuit filed last month against the University of Delaware.

Supporters Defend In-State Tuition Benefits

However, supporters of the tuition breaks argue they don't violate federal law if they provide the same rates to U.S. citizens in the same circumstances, meaning they are residents of the state and graduates of one of its high schools. Many of the students were brought to the U.S. by their parents when they were children, and supporters of the laws say they are as much a part of their communities as U.S. citizens.

The DOJ has filed several lawsuits over in-state tuition for illegal migrants, including six lawsuits in Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Illinois and Kansas that have resulted in favorable orders for the federal government. The Associated Press' education coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content.