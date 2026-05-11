DOJ Sues Penn State Over In-State Tuition for Undocumented Students Amid Nationwide Crackdown

The Trump administration filed a lawsuit against Penn State, challenging its policy of offering in-state tuition to undocumented students who meet residency requirements, arguing it violates federal law and discriminates against U.S. citizens. The DOJ seeks to block the policy.

The United States Department of Justice formally filed a legal complaint on Thursday against Penn State University, initiating a federal lawsuit to challenge the institution's longstanding policy of offering reduced in-state tuition rates to undocumented immigrants.

This aggressive legal move is part of a sweeping, coordinated crackdown orchestrated by the Trump administration to dismantle state-level benefits for individuals present in the United States without legal authorization. The federal government argues that such preferential treatment constitutes a violation of federal statutes that reserve specific state benefits exclusively for citizens and lawful residents.

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Assistant Attorney General Brett A. Shumate of the DOJ's Civil Division issued a stark statement reinforcing the administration's stance, asserting that Congress made a deliberate policy choice prohibiting states and their public institutions from granting tuition benefits to illegal aliens unless those identical benefits are extended to all U.S. citizens. Shumate emphasized that Penn State has ignored this mandate and that the Department will continue to challenge policies that unlawfully disadvantage American citizens.

Associate Attorney General Stanley E. Woodward, Jr. added further clarity to the administration's position, stating that the Department of Justice is continuing its efforts to ensure that no state law or university policy provides preferential treatment to illegal aliens over the nation's own citizens. The DOJ maintains that Congress made it clear long ago that states cannot grant reduced tuition to individuals not legally present in the country, regardless of other circumstances.

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Penn State University, which currently serves a massive student body of approximately 86,000 individuals, responded to the federal complaint by confirming it is aware of the lawsuit and is actively reviewing the legal documents. The university's specific policy allows undocumented students, including those without Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status, to qualify for in-state tuition if they meet strict residency requirements, such as attending an accredited Pennsylvania high school for at least four years and graduating from such an institution or receiving a local GED certificate.

The timing of this lawsuit against Penn State arrives as the nation closely watches to see how education and immigration policies might shift following a bruising midterm election performance for Republicans. This federal action targets a trend where twenty-four states once offered similar tuition breaks, often with bipartisan support, but many of these policies have recently ended in states including Kentucky, Illinois, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, and Florida due to similar federal pressures.

The Department of Justice has filed a total of six lawsuits across states like Texas, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Illinois, and Kansas, resulting in favorable legal orders for the federal government in those jurisdictions. More recent legal challenges have narrowed their focus to individual educational institutions, including a lawsuit filed last month against the University of Delaware, signaling a tactical shift toward targeting specific university policies rather than state statutes broadly.

Supporters of the tuition break policies argue that they do not violate federal law when the institutions provide the same reduced rates to U.S. citizens who find themselves in identical circumstances. These circumstances typically involve being residents of the state and graduates of one of its high schools, meaning the benefits are residency-based rather than citizenship-based. Many of the students affected by these policies were brought to the United States by their parents when they were young children.

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Advocates for the students insist that these individuals are as much a part of their local communities as U.S. citizens, having grown up and been educated within the same school systems. The legal battle highlights a deep national divide over how public resources should be allocated and who qualifies as a resident deserving of state-supported education benefits, with the federal government taking a hardline stance against any interpretation that extends these financial advantages to undocumented populations.