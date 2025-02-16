Trump Administration Struggles to Contact Laid-Off Nuclear Safety Workers

The Department of Energy is facing criticism after struggling to contact recently laid-off nuclear safety employees to inform them of their reinstatement. This incident highlights concerns surrounding cost-cutting measures overseen by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

President Donald Trump's administration is facing a significant public relations challenge as it struggles to contact recently laid-off nuclear safety employees to inform them of their reinstatement. According to reports, the Department of Energy, which oversees the National Nuclear Security Administration ( NNSA ), is having difficulty locating the personal contact details of some of the affected workers.

This incident has further fueled controversy surrounding the administration's cost-cutting measures, spearheaded by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The confusion surrounding the firing and rehiring of NNSA employees stemmed from a Thursday announcement that approximately 300 staff members were being dismissed as part of ongoing efforts to reduce federal spending. However, officials allegedly overlooked the fact that the NNSA is responsible for managing the U.S. stockpile of nuclear weapons. While Department of Energy press secretary Ben Dietderich downplayed the situation, stating that 'less than 50' NNSA employees were dismissed and they were probationary workers without civil service firing protections, NNSA officials are now scrambling to rectify the situation.In an email sent to employees, the department acknowledged the difficulty in contacting those whose roles had been terminated, stating they 'do not have a good way' to reach them. They are requesting assistance from employees in locating the personal contact details of the affected individuals. This incident highlights the broader concerns surrounding DOGE's efficiency and effectiveness, particularly in managing sensitive national security assets. Since its establishment in January 2023, DOGE has overseen the layoff of nearly 10,000 federal workers across various departments as part of President Trump's initiative to 'dismantle' government bureaucracy and reduce federal spending. Recently, President Trump has suggested that scaling back the nation's nuclear weapons program could be a potential avenue for saving money, reigniting calls for denuclearization talks among the U.S., Russia, and China. Despite this, the U.S. still possesses a significant stockpile of approximately 3,748 nuclear warheads





