The Interior Department is ending partnerships with groups that no longer represent the priorities of the American people, as part of a broader initiative to look at government waste, fraud, and abuse. The department found 2,000 active contracts with outside groups that either did not align with the values of the American people or provide a clear benefit.

The Trump administration's Interior Department is slashing ties with over three dozen progressive groups that it says do not align with the values of the administration, saving millions of dollars.

The department is ending partnerships with groups that no longer represent the priorities of the American people, as part of a broader initiative to look at government waste, fraud, and abuse. The Interior Department found 2,000 active contracts with outside groups that either did not align with the values of the American people or provide a clear benefit. The department pointed to several groups, including Conservation International and The Cultural Landscape Foundation, for their opposition to administration initiatives.

The Cultural Landscape Foundation has opposed changes at the Kennedy Center, criticized plans for a White House ballroom, and highlighted cultural landscapes and historic sites threatened by administration actions. The Interior Department emphasized that its partnerships and resources support the priorities of the administration and the interests of the American people. Other federal agencies have taken similar action to streamline departments and make them more cost-effective and efficient





BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Administration Interior Department Progressive Groups Slashing Ties Government Waste Fraud Abuse Cost-Effective Efficient American People Priorities Initiatives Opposition Cultural Landscapes Historic Sites White House Ballroom Kennedy Center Conservation International The Cultural Landscape Foundation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Judge Blocks Trump Administration’s $100K H-1B Visa “Fee” as UnlawfulUS District Judge Leo Sorokin found that the “fee” Trump imposed on the visa program was actually an unlawful tax.

Read more »

Trump administration warns more than 500 hospitals to provide more price information or face finesThe Trump administration has warned more than 500 hospitals that they are failing to provide the public with enough information about prices.

Read more »

Trump Administration Touts Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool Renovations, President Trump on Inflation and Iran StrikesThe Trump administration has touted the recent Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool renovations, President Donald Trump has made remarks on inflation and the US's strikes against Iran, and Bill Gates testified behind closed doors on Capitol Hill.

Read more »

Trump Administration Drops Political Persecution Fund, Judge Warns AdministrationThe Trump administration briefly attempted to set up a $1.776 billion fund to assist those claiming political persecution, but the effort was called off by acting Attorney General Blanche. U.S. District Judge Richard Leon,a George W. Bush appointee, shot down a watchdog's request on the gRounds that the administration was no longer pursuing the measure. yet, he left the door open to further action if that changed, warning the administration with a memorable metaphor.

Read more »