Trump Administration Slashes Thousands of Jobs at CDC and NIH

The Trump administration has announced significant layoffs at both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH), impacting thousands of employees. The cuts, targeting probationary employees, have sparked alarm among public health experts and scientists who warn of the potential damage to public health and scientific research.

The Trump administration is implementing significant cuts to the workforce at both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC ) and the National Institutes of Health ( NIH ). Approximately 1,300 employees, representing 10% of the CDC workforce, have been laid off, according to agency employees who requested anonymity. At NIH , as many as 1,500 employees were also let go.

Both agencies targeted probationary employees, a broad category that includes recent hires and long-time staffers who recently transitioned to a new position. There may be some exceptions at NIH for personnel involved in clinical care. These layoffs have created a climate of 'confusion and uncertainty' among CDC staff, who were informed through meetings and phone calls on Friday. The agency's employees expressed deep concern over the potential loss of critical capacity and the impact on the future of public health. The news of the cuts was met with alarm by public health experts who warn of the damaging consequences for the nation's health security. Dr. Georges Benjamin, executive director of the American Public Health Association, labeled the layoffs at the CDC as 'indiscriminate, poorly-thought out layoffs' that would be 'very destructive to the core infrastructure of public health.' Another CDC employee highlighted the vulnerability of the agency's disease detection and response capabilities, stating, 'CDC needs change, but doing it so drastically and so aggressively with an axe instead of a scalpel is incredibly dangerous to the biosecurity in the United States.'The layoffs at NIH have also sparked widespread dismay among its employees. One NIH employee, who wished to remain anonymous, shared their heartbreak over the potential damage to the future of science in the country, stating, 'I am heartbroken, more than anything, for the future of science in this country as we gut this institution that has for so long been intentionally shielded as much as possible from politics.' They described the lack of transparency and communication surrounding the layoffs, noting that institute leaders were only informed about the potential impact on probationary employees hours before the announcement. The situation at NIH has also been criticized by prominent figures in the scientific community, such as Dr. Jeffrey Flier, former dean of Harvard Medical School, who condemned the 'blunt actions without explanation, justification, or vision for the future of NIH and its mission.'





KPBSnews / 🏆 240. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HEALTHCARE LAYOFFS CDC NIH PUBLIC HEALTH RESEARCH TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NIH Grants and Cancer Research Face Uncertainty Amidst Trump Administration RestrictionsThe Trump administration's recent restrictions on the National Institutes of Health (NIH) have raised concerns about the potential impact on cancer research funding and progress. Meeting cancellations, travel bans, and a hiring freeze are among the measures implemented, creating uncertainty for researchers and patients alike.

Read more »

Trump Cancels Science Reviews at NIH, World’s Largest Public Biomedical Research FunderPresident Trump has placed an indefinite suspension on research grant reviews and travel at the National Institutes of Health and appears to have erased diversity programming pages at the agency’s website

Read more »

NIH’s pause on research grants as Trump enters office should worry all Americans'As of today, it looks as though Donald Trump is in the process of freezing federally-funded cancer research in the United States,' says Chris Hayes.

Read more »

NIH Clinical Trials Can Continue Despite Trump Administration's 'Pause'Acting NIH Director Dr. Matthew Memoli clarified that ongoing clinical trials and research activities can continue despite the Trump administration's directive to pause communications and suspend travel.

Read more »

NIH Director Tries To Calm Health Researchers’ Nerves After Trump DirectivesA new memo by NIH Acting Director Matthew Memoli, obtained by Forbes, clarifies what can and can’t be done with regard to clinical trials, purchasing, research and the like.

Read more »

NIH in Turmoil as Trump Administration Imposes RestrictionsThe National Institutes of Health (NIH), the world's leading public funder of biomedical research, faces uncertainty and fear due to restrictions imposed by the Trump administration. Communication blackouts, travel bans, and hiring freezes have disrupted research activities and raised concerns about the future of scientific progress.

Read more »