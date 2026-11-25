'Obviously, there would have to be something that accommodates Canada as well,” the U.S. trade representative said.

The United States has signalled for the first time that is willing to accommodate Canadian interests in a future trade deal. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says that any eventual trade agreement between Washington and Ottawa would need to accommodate Canadian interests, acknowledging that negotiations remained stalled over several key sectors, including steel, aluminum and automobiles.

“We want to make sure that North American trade in these products is beneficial to the United States. Obviously, there would have to be something that accommodates Canada as well,” Greer told CNBC Breakfast on Wednesday morning. Trump's chief trade negotiator also expressed skepticism about Canada's efforts to deepen its economic relationship with the European Union as Ottawa seeks to diversify its trading partnerships.

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“I’m not sure there’s a lot of juice left to squeeze” out of the existing trade relationship, Greer said. It comes as one of Canada's leading vehicle manufacturing association said President Donald Trump's automotive tariffs cost the industry more than $51 billion.

Brian Kingston, president of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association , also told Canadian lawmakers that the tariffs were placing an 8 billion Canadian dollar burden on manufacturers of Canadian-built vehicles Kingston, whose association represents Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, told the House of Commons Standing Committee on International Trade that U.S. vehicle exports to Canada had fallen by 25 percent, while Canadian vehicle exports to the U.S. had declined by 17 percent. Kingston told lawmakers on the House of Commons’ Canada International Trade Committee: “Motor vehicles are Canada’s third largest goods export and our largest non-resource export.

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“Last year, vehicles were responsible for CA$41 billion in exports and 90 per cent of those were destined for the United States. He added: “We need to secure tariff relief with the United States, the US Section 232 tariffs on the auto industry and Canada’s retaliatory measures are doing enormous damage. ” The automotive industry remains one of the principal obstacles to Washington and Ottawa reaching an agreement to resolve their trade dispute alongside the steel, aluminum and lumber sectors.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has maintained that Ottawa will not accept an agreement that jeopardizes the long-term viability of Canada's automotive and steel industries, although some American tariffs could remain in place under a future deal. The Trump administration has defended its tariff policies as a means of encouraging domestic manufacturing, protecting American jobs and addressing what it regards as unfair trading practices.

As previously reported by Newsweek, one option which Carney’s administration is seeking is an interim agreement covering heavily affected industries, with American tariffs on Canadian automobiles scheduled to increase from 25 percent to 50 percent in January. This is a developing news story. More to follow.

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer says that any eventual trade agreement between Washington and Ottawa would need to accommodate Canadian interests, acknowledging that negotiations remained stalled over several key sectors, including steel, aluminum and automobiles.

“We want to make sure that North American trade in these products is beneficial to the United States. Obviously, there would have to be something that accommodatesTrump's chief trade negotiator also expressed skepticism about Canada's efforts to deepen its economic relationship with the European Union as Ottawa seeks to diversify its trading partnerships.

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“I’m not sure there’s a lot of juice left to squeeze” out of the existing trade relationship, Greer said. It comes as one of Canada's leading vehicle manufacturing association said President Donald Trump's automotive tariffs cost the industry more than $51 billion.

Brian Kingston, president of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association , also told Canadian lawmakers that the tariffs were placing an 8 billion Canadian dollar burden on manufacturers of Canadian-built vehicles Kingston, whose association represents Ford, General Motors and Stellantis, told the House of Commons Standing Committee on International Trade that U.S. vehicle exports to Canada had fallen by 25 percent, while Canadian vehicle exports to the U.S. had declined by 17 percent. Kingston told lawmakers on the House of Commons’ Canada International Trade Committee: “Motor vehicles are Canada’s third largest goods export and our largest non-resource export.

“Last year, vehicles were responsible for CA$41 billion in exports and 90 per cent of those were destined for the United States. He added: “We need to secure tariff relief with the United States, the US Section 232 tariffs on the auto industry and Canada’s retaliatory measures are doing enormous damage. ” The automotive industry remains one of the principal obstacles to Washington and Ottawa reaching an agreement to resolve their trade dispute alongside the steel, aluminum and lumber sectors.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has maintained that Ottawa will not accept an agreement that jeopardizes the long-term viability of Canada's automotive and steel industries, although some American tariffs could remain in place under a future deal. The Trump administration has defended its tariff policies as a means of encouraging domestic manufacturing, protecting American jobs and addressing what it regards as unfair trading practices.

, one option which Carney’s administration is seeking is an interim agreement covering heavily affected industries, with American tariffs on Canadian automobiles scheduled to increase from 25 percent to 50 percent in January.