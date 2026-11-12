Trump Administration Sets Deportation Record in FY 2026 with 483,000 Removals

ICE records show 483,000 deportations in FY 2026 under Trump, nearly tripling Biden's yearly total. DHS Secretary Mullin cites historic arrests and removals as a key enforcement victory.

The administration of President Donald Trump has established a new historical benchmark for immigration enforcement during Fiscal Year 2026. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE) officials confirmed that the agency deported a record-breaking number of unauthorized migrants, removing 483,000 individuals from the United States in a single fiscal cycle. This figure surpasses the deportation record set by the Trump administration during the previous fiscal year.

FY 2026 Delegation Figures Break All Prior Records

ICE data released to Republican congressmen reveals that 483,000 illegal aliens were sent back to their home countries during Fiscal Year 2026. This volume represents a dramatic acceleration in enforcement capacity compared to the immediate past. The total number of removals in Fiscal Year 2026 is nearly equivalent to the sum of three full fiscal years under the previous administration led by former President Joe Biden.

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The disparity between the two administrations is stark when looking at specific yearly totals. During Fiscal Year 2021, the Biden administration deported fewer than 60,000 illegal aliens. The current figure is eight times higher than that baseline. For context, the previous record was held by the Trump administration from the prior year, which completed approximately 442,640 deportations. The new total of 483,000 exceeds that prior milestone by more than 40,000 individuals.

Agency Arrests Surpass Three Years of Previous Era

Beyond removals, the agency also achieved unprecedented numbers regarding the apprehension of unauthorized migrants. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated that Fiscal Year 2026 saw the highest number of ICE arrests in the agency's entire history. The data indicates that more than 491,000 illegal aliens were taken into ICE custody during this period. These figures include nearly 475,000 administrative arrests, which involve individuals charged with civil immigration violations rather than criminal offenses.

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Mullin highlighted the intensity of these enforcement actions by pointing to a single month within the fiscal year. In August alone, ICE agents arrested more than 50,000 illegal aliens across the United States. This monthly total represents the highest number of arrests recorded by the agency in a single calendar month. The secretary emphasized that the total arrests for the entire fiscal year exceeded all three full fiscal years under the Biden administration combined.

Leadership Praises Agency and Outlines Enforcement Strategy

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin expressed strong support for the personnel responsible for these numbers. Mullin declared that he could not be prouder of the men and women of ICE who achieved these historic records. He described the agents as patriots who work around the clock to enhance national security. Mullin attributed the surge in enforcement activity directly to the leadership and directives provided by President Donald Trump.

The administration frames these statistics as a critical component of broader national safety goals. Mullin argued that empowering ICE to target and remove unauthorized migrants is essential for saving American lives. The administration views the ability to execute these removals at such a scale as a definitive validation of their immigration agenda. The data serves as a primary metric for measuring the success of the current executive branch's policy priorities.

Data Scope and Future Enforcement Implications

The statistical release provided by ICE does not differentiate between the geographic locations of the enforcement actions. The data aggregates both removals conducted at the nation's borders and deportations executed from the interior of the United States. This combined metric presents a unified picture of total removal capacity rather than isolating border-specific operations.

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These figures provide a comprehensive snapshot of the Trump administration's immigration strategy in practice. By surpassing the previous record set in Fiscal Year 2025, the administration signals an intent to maintain or exceed current enforcement levels. The high volume of arrests and subsequent removals suggests a sustained operational focus on interior enforcement and border processing. Stakeholders monitoring immigration policy will view these numbers as the baseline for evaluating the effectiveness of current federal law enforcement tactics.