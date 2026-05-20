Trump Administration Seeks Federal Access to Sensitive Voter Data in California and Oregon

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in Pasadena, California on Tuesday regarding the legality of the federal government's request for sensitive voter data in California and Oregon. The Trump administration filed suits against both states, seeking access to unredacted state voter registration rolls to ensure only citizens vote and verify proper roll maintenance. California offered public voter files without sensitive information, but the Department of Justice wanted more.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in Pasadena, California on Tuesday concerning the legality of the federal government 's request for sensitive voter data in California and Oregon .

The Trump administration filed suits against both states, seeking access to unredacted state voter registration rolls to ensure only citizens vote and verify proper roll maintenance. California offered public voter files without sensitive information, but the Department of Justice wanted more, arguing that federal laws do not grant them enough control





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9Th Circuit Court Of Appeals Federal Government Sensitive Voter Data California Oregon Trump Administration Department Of Justice Citizens Voting Meaningful Scrutiny Sensitive Information Voting Rights Groups Major Flaws State-By-State Variations Disenfranchised Voters Midterm Election Republican-Led States

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